What are the charges against Aaron Parsons? Cleveland man indicted over alleged attack on amputee

36-year-old Aaron Parsons was arrested on April 5, 2023, after he was accused of carjacking a double amputee at gunpoint. Parsons tossed the man onto the train tracks and also threw his wheelchair away. The suspect was indicted on Monday and currently also faces a murder charge in a different case.

The attack on the amputee took place on February 21, 2023, near 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue. The victim was identified as a 59-year-old man.

In a separate case, an Ohio grand jury indicted Aaron Parsons and Danielle Mayne-Hicks on kidnapping and robbery charges in the homicide. Hicks is a co-defendant in another case where he, along with Parsons, allegedly beat up a 23-year-old. Parsons later allegedly shot the victim several times in the head, thus killing him.

Aaron Parsons was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and more

The disturbing attack on the amputee took place in February 2023 in Cleveland. On February 21, Aaron Parsons, along with two other men, approached a 59-year-old man who was in his car near 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue. At gunpoint, the victim was forced to drive to the railway tracks near Pearl Road and West 25th Street.

Prosecutors stated:

“They then forcefully removed him out of his vehicle and onto the railroad tracks and stated, ‘If the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will.’ Parsons and the males removed the victim’s wheelchair from his vehicle, threw it into the ravine, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which also contained his two prosthetic legs.”

Fortunately, the 59-year-old victim crawled to a safe area and managed to call the police. Law enforcement officials recovered the victim’s car in a burned state near East 59th Street and Park Avenue.

As per Law & Crime, Aaron Parsons was indicted for attempted murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, aggravated robbery, grand theft, arson, having weapons under disability, and two counts of robbery.

Parsons and Hicks face several charges including robbery and kidnapping in an unrelated case

In an isolated case, Aaron Parsons and his co-defendant Danielle Mayne-Hicks were accused of killing a young 23-year-old man. On March 24, the victim was approached by the two near Pearl Road and West 25th Street. Parsons and Hicks allegedly assaulted the victim by beating him up, followed by Aaron fatally shooting him. The two then fled the site, leaving the victim to die.

In the March 24 incident, Aaron faced charges of four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated murder, one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of kidnapping, one count of arson, and one count of having weapons under disability. Hicks, however, was charged with two counts each of robbery, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.

Hicks and Parsons’ arraignment has been scheduled for Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes