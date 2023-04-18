What happened to Corbin Holston? 23-year-old Dadeville shooting victim died saving young relative's life

A mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, on Sunday, April 15, left 23-year-old Dadeville man Corbin Holston dead along with three others. According to Fox, the shooting took place at a birthday party. As per Corbin Holston's family, he only attended the event in order to check on a younger relative, as he had reason to believe that a shooting would occur.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, reader discretion is advised.

Corbin Holston's family said that upon arriving at the birthday party, the 23-year-old encountered the suspects, who unloaded a full magazine upon the crowd. He was reportedly able to pull his young family member away from the gunfire before he was killed.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspects, nor a potential motive behind the crime.

Victim Corbin Holston arrived at the birthday party after receiving a call from a concerned younger relative

As reported by Alabama News, the party was being held at Mahagony Masterpiece. Keenan Cooper, a DJ at the event, told reporters from WBMA-TV that the event was briefly stopped after the attenders learned that there were armed people in the building. The armed suspects, however, refused to leave.

Corbin Holston's family said that he arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a concerned younger relative, who feared that there may be potential gun violence at the venue. Holston's mother, Janett Heard, stated:

“Out of concern for other family members, Corbin responded to the party to ensure their safety but unfortunately encountered the suspects. Corbin was selfless when it came to his family and friends and always tried to be a protector. That’s just the type of person he was."

Subsequently, Corbin Holston's family received a call notifying them that he had been shot and upon arriving at the hospital, they learnt that he had not survived.

The other deceased victims of the shooting were identified as 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins of Opelika, Alabama, 17-year-old Dadeville High School student Shaunkivia (KeKe) Nicole Smith, and 18-year-old Dadeville High School student Philstavious Dowdell. Authorities noted that the event was Dowdell's relative's birthday party.

Speaking to CNN reporters, local residents said that the incident was particularly shocking as Dadeville is a close-knit community. They added that many of those shot in the event were aspiring musicians and American football players who were considered well-behaved, respectful teens.

Corbin Holston's family noted that in the aftermath of the shooting, several graphic photos and videos of the incident were being shared on social media. They requested that instead of circulating them on social media, people should share them with the police. The family added that sharing the media publicly could potentially cause misunderstandings and impede the investigation process.

The case currently remains under investigation by Alabama authorities.

