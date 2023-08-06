Who is Krystal Cascetta? New York's top cancer doctor and her baby found dead in their home in suspected murder-suicide

New York-based cancer doctor, Dr. Krystal Cascetta, recently died by suicide at the age of 40. She first shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself at her residence in Westchester, as per the New York Post. Krystal's husband was not at home at the time of the shooting, but her parents were reportedly in the house.

The Westchester Police Department reported that the incident took place on August 5, 2023, at 7 am local time. The baby's age was not disclosed but the New York Post stated that the child was born in March this year.

The incident is currently being investigated by authorities and the motive behind the suspected murder-suicide remains unknown.

Krystal was working at the Mount Sinai Hospital as a Hematology-Oncology specialist at the time of her death. She is survived by her husband Tim Talty, head of a protein bar company called Talty Bars.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta acquired her Bachelor of Science degree from St. John's University. She then enrolled in Albany Medical College, where she got her degree in Doctor of Medicine (MD) and pursued her Master's from Cornell University.

According to Krystal's LinkedIn page, she began her career back in 2009 as an Internal Medicine Resident at the Hofstra North Shore – LIJ School of Medicine. Krystal joined the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in 2012 and worked as a Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellow. She was then promoted to Chief Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellow.

Cascetta joined as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Mount Sinai Queens in 2015. She was the Medical Director for the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center between 2020 and 2021. She then worked as a Site Chief at the same institution from 2021 onwards.

Krystal's husband Tim Talty's company's website revealed that she wanted to become a doctor from a young age.

"Krystal, herself, will tell you that she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember, that even as a child she could be found wrapping her dolls in gauze," Talty Bars' website read.

The website stated that Dr. Krystal Cascetta decided that she would step into the field of Medical Oncology after her mother died from breast cancer. She was in the eighth grade at the time.

Mount Sinai Queens released a statement after the news of Krystal's death made headlines. As per ABC7, the statement read:

"The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta's family, friends, colleagues, and patients."

Krystal Cascetta is survived by her husband Tim Talty and the duo tied the knot in 2019.