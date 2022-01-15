Maria Shriver's Mosh protein bars: Where to buy, price, ingredients, and all you need to know 

Maria Shriver and her son Patrick Schwarzenegger have released their own Mosh protein bars. They have created a range of “brain healthy” bars using “superfood ingredients.” According to Forbes, Mosh hopes to educate consumers on how diet can affect brain health.

Mosh stands for Maria Owings Shriver Health. Shriver also founded the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement organization. Proceeds from purchases will be donated to the nonprofit to help them fund women-based Alzheimer’s research.

Patrick Schwarzenegger mentioned in an interview that he hopes that their company becomes the “Nike of brain health.” He added:

“We want to get consumers shopping in different categories that are good for brain and body, whether that is protein bars, whether that is hydration, whether that is different protein powders or supplements.”

Where to buy, price, and flavours of Mosh protein bars explored

According to the company’s official website the protein bars are made of vital nutrients including “lion’s mane, ashwagandha, MCT’s, omega-3s, collagen, vitamins B12 and D3.”

Schwarzenegger said in an interview that they worked with a team of brain health experts and nutritionists for a year and a half to perfect the bar recipe. He added:

“It was really important to us that our protein bars were low in sugar, packed with brain-healthy ingredients, and—above all else—delicious.”

The protein bars come in three flavors including PB Chocolate Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, and Chocolate Crunch. A trial pack with all three flavors is priced at $24.99. Customers can also purchase individual protein bars for $31.99.

When the former First Lady of California was asked where she got the inspiration to create the company, she stated that she could never find a protein bar catering to her age group. The 66-year-old added that she was often asked about protein bars dedicated to women and people battling Alzheimer's. She added:

“Supplements are a big part of my everyday wellness routine so I thought, why not use what I learned to develop a nutritious and delicious bar that I would actually want to eat. So, that's what I did. I teamed up with my son Patrick, and together we brought Mosh to life.”

The protein bars are available on the company's official website.

