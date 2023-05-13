When did Sasha Obama transfer to USC? Michigan stint and major degree explored amid graduation news

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha Obama recently completed her graduation. She received her degree on May 12, 2023, in a ceremony held at the University of Southern California. Her parents and sister Malia also joined her at the graduation ceremony. Sasha's family members were escorted to the place with heavy security.

The former President of the United States opted for a grey suit with a white shirt below while the former Lady of the United States was seen in a black jacket and navy tulle skirt.

The educational background of Malia and Sasha Obama explored

Sasha Obama initially joined the University of Michigan but for unknown reasons, she moved to USC in April 2022. In 2019, she studied sociology at the University of Michigan.

Malia Obama joined Harvard University and completed her graduation in Visual and Environmental Studies by 2021. She aimed to become a filmmaker and was an intern on shows like the CBS science fiction drama series Extant and the HBO comedy-drama series, Girls.

The Obama sisters moved to the White House at the age of 8 and 10 and now they reside together in an apartment. Michelle Obama wrote in her book The Light We Carry that her daughters have added their decorations to the apartment and organized parties for their family members.

During the pandemic, the sisters returned home and continued studying online. While speaking to People, Michelle expressed her happiness about the same. She said that she was satisfied as all the family members would be in one place, recreating the moments they had in all these years.

A little more about Sasha and Malia

Sasha Obama and Malia Obama in Washington DC (Image via Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Sasha Obama has always preferred to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. However, there are certain details about the younger daughter of the former US President that people are aware of. The 21-year-old was born in 2001, while her sister Malia is 24 and was born in 1998.

Following her graduation, Malia worked in the TV series Hive as a writer, and her first film as a director is scheduled to release in 2023, titled Gilga. Sasha is an expert in music and she loves to listen to Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, and Lil Baby.

Michelle has once revealed that her daughters are experts in baking. While speaking to People, Michelle said that they have been baking since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added that apart from having "retired" her cooking badge, she also "relinquished that skill" to people better at it than her. The former First Lady said that her daughters are incredibly excited about cooking and love being in the kitchen, and love to create new things while experimenting.

The Obama sisters have also developed an interest in political activism and according to their father, they have been planning to bring changes to the system. They even participated in the George Floyd protests.

