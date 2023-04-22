What happened to the 4-year-old Porter Ranch twins? Tragic pool incident explored 

On Thursday, a pair of twins were found unresponsive in the backyard pool of a residence in Porter Ranch. The 4-year-old children were found when responding officers arrived at the family’s backyard pool at 10:34 am. Shortly after the distress call was made, The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team was sent to the family for assistance.

Paramedics immediately rushed the children to the hospital and tried administering all possible life-saving measures. Officers are yet to discover the chain of incidents that transpired that day in the pool of the Porter Ranch house. Police have described the incident as a "tragic accident." LAFD Capt. Erik Scott also reminded people to enhance pool safety.

One of the Porter Ranch twins was pronounced dead while the other remains in a critical state

Responding officers arrived at a residence in Porter Ranch on Thursday at around 10:34 am, along with the Los Angeles Fire Department, after they received a report of two unresponsive kids in a backyard pool. LAFD officials stated that they gave CPR instructions to the distraught family before paramedics arrived at the residence in the 10000 block of Des Moines Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and immediately shifted the children to the local Pediatric Trauma Center. As per NBC Los Angeles, one of the kids was in a critical state, while the other was pronounced dead in the hospital. Upon investigation, the cops did not discover any evidence of foul play in the case.

Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott stated:

“It is important to remind people who have a pool to do four things, especially with summer coming up. First is to secure your pool with appropriate barriers; second is to designate a water watcher when children are swimming; third is, if a child is missing in the home, check the water first; and fourth is learn CPR.”

Scott mentioned how important it is for families, especially with kids, to be careful and more cautious about pool safety. LAFD officials addressed the incident that took place at the Porter Ranch house and said:

“Our paramedics working feverishly to provide every chance possible for these children. Tragically, one of those boys was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other remains in critical condition.”

Captain Kelly Muniz of the Los Angeles Police Department has mentioned that through a preliminary investigation, they have concluded that it was a tragic accident that killed one of the children.

Muniz further said:

“Please take the opportunity to assess your neighborhood in your backyard before, for the pool safety.”

Officers spoke to neighbors who mentioned that the kids belong to a "loving family," and that they were shocked on hearing about the tragic incident.

More details about the case are currently awaited.

