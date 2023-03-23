What are the charges against Zachary Salinas? Austin man accused of killing roommate and starting house fire

Authorities recently arrested 31-year-old Zachary Salinas and charged him with first-degree murder after he was suspected of killing John Ryan Kern (36). He also allegedly attempted to burn down the house in order to destroy evidence, which earned him one count of first-degree arson and one count of evidence tampering.

Law enforcement officers claimed that Kern was stabbed and succumbed to his injuries shortly after. The incident took place on Sunday at Meridian Oaks Lane, a little before 11 pm local time.

Zachary Salinas has now been booked into the Travis County Jail on suspicion of murdering Kern. Police further discovered that Salinas and Kern were roommates, and the 911 caller was the nephew of the victim. Authorities are now trying to unearth more information about the unfortunate event that took place on the day the victim was fatally stabbed.

31-year-old Zachary Salinas lived with Kern and his nephew

According to the Austin Police Department, on Sunday, Austin Fire Department officers received a report of a fire in the house on Meridian Oaks lane. Upon arrival at the residence, they found 36-year-old John Ryan Kern injured inside the house. Kern reportedly had stabbing wounds when authorities found him, but he was still alive. However, he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

Investigators then spoke to the man who called 911. The man identified himself as Kern’s roommate and also his nephew. The nephew reportedly called 911 to report a fire in the residence.

Law enforcement officials soon discovered that there was a third roommate who resided in the house, and this was 31-year-old Zachary Salinas. Upon further investigation, officers deduced that Salinas could be responsible for Kern’s death.

Authorities have charged Salinas with several charges including first-degree murder and tampering with evidence

Officers found Salinas in the area and eventually arrested him for allegedly killing Kern and then trying to burn down the house in the 9000 block of Meridian Oak Lane to get rid of the evidence.

Police believed that Salinas’ primary motive was to destroy any evidence present in the house after he allegedly stabbed Kern to death. Subsequently, Zachary Salinas was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and tampering with evidence. Police are currently trying to discover the course of events that led to Salinas allegedly killing his roommate.

The 31-year-old is being held without bond.

Austin Police have also urged the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the tragic incident. They further mentioned that one can also provide them with anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program. The case is currently under investigation.

