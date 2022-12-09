WATCH: Video shows man walking inside North Austin home to steal wine and Gatorade from refrigerator

Sloan Foster, a North Austin homeowner, was taken aback when she found an intruder at her house trying to steal items from the refrigerator.

The incident took place on Friday, December 2, 2022, in a New Austin household at around 7.30 am local time.

The Austin resident emphasized how important it is to take home security seriously. Sloan Foster also ordered a padlock for better security of her house. Surveillance footage surfaced online that showed the intruder running out of the back door, followed by Foster, who chased after them.

Austin homeowner threatened to shoot intruder if he didn’t leave

A bizarre incident took place on Friday in a North Austin household. At around 7.30 am local time, Sloan Foster heard the back door of her house open and heard some unusual noises. Foster told FOX 7:

“I heard some commotion and I have big burrows that fall and limbs, so I always have noise, but this seemed a little unusual.”

Upon hearing the strange noises, she headed to check what the commotion was all about. She was surprised when she saw that her refrigerator door was wide open. That was when the Austin resident realized that there was an intruder in the house.

She said:

“This was open, and I usually have Gatorade right here where my drink stuff is and when I saw this door open. I started asking the person to announce themselves and throwing all sorts of expletives asking who, why.”

Soon after that, a man stood in front of Sloan Foster. She described him as being 5’9” tall with a black Adidas sweatshirt on. The man was wearing black jeans and was barefoot. Foster mentioned that she was shocked and flabbergasted on seeing the intruder.

She continued:

“Just complete and utter shock that someone is in my house and in my space and how they got in here, and they felt comfortable enough, like you said, to walk in my backyard and come into my home at 7:30 in the morning and take the risk of me being here.”

In a state of shock, Sloan noticed that the intruder was holding a bottle of wine and a Gatorade. The man reportedly told her that the Gatorade belonged to him and requested Sloan not to shoot him.

Recalling the incident, Sloan said:

“He said I don’t have anything, he claimed the Gatorade was his, even though I knew it wasn’t, but I didn’t want a half-drunk Gatorade, I really wanted the wine back though.”

She further added:

"He said for me not to shoot him, and he was down on his luck, and I told him he had three seconds to get out of my house, or I’d shoot him.”

According to her, the man told her that he entered through the back door since it was not locked. Sloan Foster’s surveillance camera captured the man running out of the house after she threatened to shoot him if he didn’t leave.

Sloan Foster says that residents should give importance to home security

Foster also mentioned that she had not faced such an incident before in the house where she had been living for almost 12 years. She asked the neighbors to be extremely careful and not forget to lock their doors.

She mentioned:

“Everyone needs to raise their vigilance, lock doors at all times, just be more aware, and the most important thing is to have a voice, use it, scream, say get out, give direction.”

Foster added:

“Fortunately for me, he wasn’t here to hurt me it didn’t appear, the next person probably won’t be so lucky if they come in.”

To ensure extra security, the Austin resident ordered padlocks for the gates and signs for her front yard. She has consistently highlighted the importance of keeping doors locked all the time, especially after this incident.

Home invasions can go extremely wrong, and not everybody can be as fortunate as Foster was. Just a month ago, Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked at his family home in San Francisco. Paul suffered severe injuries due to the attack.

