5 chilling details about Rachel Owens shooting case

Rachel Owens' 2014 attempted murder case came as a shock to the tiny Saco, Maine, community gave that she was at her friend's house when the incident happened. The case had local authorities from the small town as well as the FBI distressed for weeks until an unexpected tip led to the arrest of someone near and dear to the victim - her husband of 36 years, Gregory Owens.

The investigation that initially started off as a home invasion soon took an unexpected turn as a targeted attack to eliminate Rachel Owens, who was nothing more than a thorn in the rosy life her husband was planning with his then-girlfriend, Betsy. The case ensued and exposed a series of lies that Rachel did not see coming.

Years later, NBC Dateline will re-examine Owens' case with multiple witnesses, including assault survivor, Rachel, herself, and investigators reporting on what transpired during the early morning hours of December 18, 2014.

Andrea Canning will lead the episode, taking the audience through the harrowing details of the shooting. The episode, titled The Intruder, will air on August 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

Five shocking facts about Rachel Owens' 2014 shooting case

1) Rachel Owens was shot atleast four times

According to reports, the masked intruder (Gregory Owens) broke into Steve and Carol Chabot's Saco, Maine, home where Rachel Owens was staying over as a guest.

On the night of December 18, 2014, the alleged attacker, Gregg, made his way upstairs to the spare room where his wife was sleeping and shot her atleat four times. Rachel, 55, was shot in the right arm, leg, and in the back of her head. One bullet even managed to graze her abdomen.

2) One of the homeowners was also shot during the attack

Convicted attacker and the husband of the intended victim, Gregory Owens, was also charged with shooting Steven Chabot through the closet door in the master bedroom where he was reportedly hiding during the assault.

Chabot was hit by bullets three times, once in the arm, once in the shoulder, and once in the back. His wife, Carol Chabot, had locked herself in a different room and was unharmed.

3) A string of evidence led authorities to Rachel Owens' husband, Gregg

The police had very few pieces of evidence, but they did have a footprint outside a window, a hair that was stuck between two glasses of a window pane, and some used cartridge casings. After searching the house for forensic evidence, the police came to the conclusion that Rachel Owens was the predetermined pawn of the shooting assault and that it was a planned attack.

The legal process against Gregg Owens commenced in the courtroom, approximately a year after the incident.

During their inspection of Gregg's residence, the police discovered a ski mask as well as bullets that were a perfect match for the casings found at the crime scene. Gregg's DNA was also found to be a perfect match with the DNA that was obtained from the scene of the attack.

4) Rachel and Gregory "Gregg" Owens, Betsy, and an alleged love triangle

Rachel Owens' then-husband, Gregg, was cheating on her with a woman named Betsy, a resident of Osh Kosh, Wisconsin. The two reportedly met on a flight and maintained a good bond for about three years.

Once Betsy divorced her former husband, they started their illicit love affair and dated for about five years. The woman was aware of Gregg's wife but occasionally fed her lies about his marriage.

The 55-year-old was caught lying in one instance when he mistakenly butt dialed his girlfriend while he was with Rachel. Betsy confronted him and broke off their relationship, stating that it was over until he was willing to divorce his wife.

Authorities believe that this prompted Gregg to eliminate his wife in order to have a happy life with his girlfriend from Wisconsin.

5) Gregg was found guilty in Rachel Owens' attempted murder case

Gregg tried to get in touch with Betsy while he was in prison for his wife's attempted murder in the hope that they could stay together once he was released. He even declared his enduring love for her and assured her that she was the right one. Betsy realized that he was taking advantage of her feelings once more and refused to believe his lies.

The defense presented evidence to the courts demonstrating that Gregg was not the attacker, stating that his emails seemed to have been sent around the time in question, that the gun used was never found, and that police were unable to locate Gregg on the highway between New Hampshire and Maine. Gregg had previously visited the house, which contributed to understanding the DNA discovered at the scene.

Apparently, Gregg altered the time stamp on his computer to use it as an alibi. However, he was convicted and given a life term in jail.

In light of the fact that Betsy's company was founded to empower women, she now freely confesses that she is ashamed of any association with Gregg. Rachel currently resides in the same household as her son and his family, while her former husband and attacker contests the verdict while in federal jail.

Watch Rachel Owens' full story on NBC Dateline this Friday, August 19, at 10 pm ET.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta