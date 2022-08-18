Dateline NBC: Who shot at Rachel Owens and why?

The 2014 alleged Saco, Maine, home invasion and attempted murder case of Rachel Owens exposed a web of lies that her husband, Gregory Owens, had woven to keep his double life and five-year-long affair a secret from the world. However, secrets started to spill, with several others getting trapped in what seemed like a complicated love triangle.

Their story will be the subject of NBC Dateline's upcoming episode this Friday, with Andrea Canning reporting the narrative in detail. The episode, titled The Intruder, will air on August 19 at 10 pm ET.

The Londonderry, New Hampshire, couple seemed to be leading a normal life until the wife was brutally shot while visiting her friends in Saco. Both the victims, who were reportedly shot during the assault, Rachel Owens and Steve Chabot, survived, although it is alleged that the former still has a bullet stuck in her skull to date.

Rachel's husband of 36 years, Gregg, was found guilty during the trial and is currently serving a life sentence in prison. But what were his motives behind the attack on the woman that he claimed to be in love with? Read further to learn about the driving forces behind the attack that baffled the once-peaceful communities of Saco and Londonderry.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

An alleged affair that Rachel Owens did not see coming

According to sources, Rachel Owens had no idea of her husband's affair with a Wisconsin woman named Betsy, who claimed that she was in a five-year-long relationship with Gregg.

She also revealed that not long before the brutal attack on Rachel, she broke up with the alleged boyfriend when she found out about his double life and consistent lying habits. Days later, she heard of the Saco home invasion.

Betsy reportedly contacted Gregg after learning of the attack on his wife, claiming that she was worried about him. He, on the other hand, confided in Betsy that he feared someone attacking the people he cared about.

Gregg's background as an ex-military personnel and sniper made the story seem legitimate. Since they both could have been "in danger," the 55-year-old advised her to "go dark" and avoid conversations with anyone, including authorities.

Although Betsy believed Gregg's story and withheld essential information from authorities, after much deliberation, she came clean about her relationship with Rachel Owens' husband. Federal detectives were able to determine that Betsy was the reason for the attempted murder when this information was brought to light.

Assistant U.S. Attorney, Darci McElwee, reportedly stated that:

"We've charged Mr. Owens with interstate domestic violence and discharging a firearm during and in relation to that same crime of violence, both federal felonies."

She added to her statement:

"This is a federal case because in this particular case we have an individual who traveled across state lines with the intention of killing another individual who was in Maine."

Gregg was detained by the police just as Rachel was about to be discharged from the hospital to return home. Authorities feel that Gregg could have killed Rachel if it wasn't for their hasty move.

The case also disclosed the terms on which Betsy ended the alleged affair. According to reports, her boyfriend butt dialed her and was caught in the act of lying. She asked him to get a divorce but Gregory Owens had other plans in mind. He wanted to eliminate his wife once and for all.

What happened to Rachel Owens' husband and alleged attacker, Gregory Owens?

During his trial, although Gregg Owens gave defensive testimony and refuted the charges, he was found guilty of trying to murder his wife and given a life sentence in prison. Owens was found guilty by a jury of interstate domestic violence, as well as using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. All of this happened in a matter of just three hours of deliberation time.

Gregg was given the opportunity to address his sentencing during the trial. He maintained his innocence and claimed that he was not involved in the attack. The 55-year-old started crying and apologizing to his wife Rachel for their relationship's brief period of violence.

The attempted murder victim, Rachel Owens, also spoke in court. She discussed her injuries and the burdensome feelings that came along with that. She reportedly said:

"I got my sentence, and he got his."

The former couple's son, Wayne, also had a few things to say to the media afterward:

"I think this has brought us together, unfortunately, it had to be under these circumstances that made us, I think, tighter as a family. I think we've come out stronger, and we're going to continue to be there for each other and just move on and just close this chapter in our life. We're lucky to have her with us still."

Tune in to NBC Dateline this Friday to learn more about Rachel Owens' full story.

