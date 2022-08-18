Dateline NBC: What happened to Rachel Owens?

Rachel Owens was shot in an incident that was initially ruled a home invasion in Saco, Maine, on the night of December 18, 2014. She was visiting her friends Steve and Carol Chabot and was reportedly staying over at the couple's house. Owens, 55, was shot at least three times and even incurred a deadly injury due to a bullet stuck in her skull.

With the FBI's involvement, the investigation made a few shocking revelations about Rachel's life with her husband Gregory Owens and the one he very conveniently hid from her. It would later surface that her ex-military husband of 36 years was leading a double life as a mistress entered the scene.

NBC Dateline is set to revisit Rachel Owens' brush with death and her survival story, with Andrea Canning reporting on its upcoming episode this Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET. The official synopsis of the episode titled The Intruder states:

"When a violent home invasion rocks a small town in Maine, local police and the FBI find themselves working side by side on a curious investigation."

Rachel Owens had a bullet lodged in the back of her head

In the early hours of December 18, 2014, a masked intruder entered the Chabots' residence in Saco, Maine, went directly upstairs, and brutally shot Rachel Owens three times, including once in the head.

When 911 arrived, Rachel was still alive with bleak chances of survival. She was then rushed to a hospital. Steve Chabot was also shot during the so-called home invasion. They both survived.

At first, authorities thought this was a home invasion, and the shooter was still on the loose. Despite still having a bullet in her brain, she overcame a difficult healing process. In addition to shell casings, authorities retrieved a footprint and a few other leads from the crime scene. They concluded that Rachel Owens was the intended target of the assault and that it was a coordinated attack.

The break in the case only came after Betsy of Osh Kosh, Wisconsin, revealed information on the case that had the FBI and local authorities in three states distressed.

The woman told authorities of her alleged five-year-long affair with Rachel's husband, Gregg Owens. But the 55-year-old former military and sniper got caught up in his lies, which led to Betsy breaking off their affair.

Rachel Owens' husband's secret affair was ruled as the motive behind the attempted murder

Betsy could not trust Gregg, and she made it clear to him that their relationship was over until he filed for divorce. She claimed Gregg couldn't process the information effectively and kept contacting her, saying he was leaving his wife. Not long after, Betsy got the news of Rachel's attempted murder, and soon, Gregg Owens' double life was exposed.

Following the disclosure of this information, it became abundantly evident to the federal investigators looking into the attempted murder that Betsy was the reason behind it.

Gregg was charged with entering another state with the intent to commit an act of domestic violence, and the case was brought to federal court. The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty, went through a trial, and was sentenced to life in prison for attempting to kill his wife, Rachel Owens.

NBC Dateline will revisit Rachel Owens' horrific attempted murder case by her husband of 36 years this Friday, August 19, at 10 pm ET.

