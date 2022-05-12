Who is Ellen Barkin? Johnny Depp wine bottle incident explored as actress set to testify as part of Amber Heard's witness list

Court proceedings for Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard are expected to resume on May 16, and Heard will continue with her testimony then. The actress' sister and Ellen Barkin, Depp's ex-girlfriend, will take the stand next and give their respective testimonies.

Barkin's testimony is expected to be in favor of Heard's allegations against Depp. She had previously accused Depp of throwing a wine bottle at her during The Sun trial in the UK.

The actress will most likely take the stand after Heard's testimony is over, once the trial resumes after the hiatus.

Moreover, as per a recent report from Law & Crime, Johnny Depp will be called back and deposed again at the trial in the near future.

What is known about Ellen Barkin and her past relationship with Johnny Depp?

Ellen Barkin is popularly known for her portrayal of Abigail Sponder in 2007's Ocean's Thirteen, and realtor Mitzi Roth in an episode of Modern Family. The 68-year-old actress has been active in the industry for over four decades, and she has been involved in around 70 projects throughout her career. She even won a Primetime Emmy for playing the lead role of Glory Marie in 1998's Before Women Had Wings.

Johnny Depp met Ellen Barkin, who is ten years his senior, in 1997 on the set of their film, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. They began a relationship while filming at the time, which has been defined by Depp as "casual."

Ellen Barkin's accusation of Johnny Depp throwing a wine bottle

At the actor's previous libel trial against The Sun, Ellen Barkin insinuated that Depp had been violent during their relationship. She also testified that, at some point in their relationship, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had thrown a wine bottle at her. However, she also mentioned that Depp had never physically hurt her.

Later, the possibility that Depp had not thrown the bottle at Barkin but in her general direction while having an alleged "fight" with his friends and assistants also came up. The incident reportedly happened at a Las Vegas hotel.

In 2020, Barkin told the UK court:

"...there was always an air of violence around him…there was just this world of violence…He is a yeller. He is verbally abusive."

Meanwhile, Depp claimed that Barkin had a grudge against him because of how their relationship ended. He said that Barkin's alleged resentment towards him might have stemmed from him not reciprocating her feelings during their relationship.

