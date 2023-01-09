Who is Dylan Mortensen? Surviving Idaho roommate was "scared to death" seeing Bryan Kohberger

On Saturday, January 7, a lawyer described Idaho massacre survivor Dylan Mortensen's account of seeing Bryan Kohberger on the night of the slayings.

Dylan Mortensen, a 21-year-old University of Idaho student, was among the roommates of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four students were fatally stabbed. A lawyer for the Goncalves family, whose daughter died in the attacks, stated that while Mortensen survived along with another student, she was too scared to adequately report the crime to the police.

Lynnanne Nguyen @LynnanneNguyen Perhaps one of the most surprising details to come out of Kohberger court docs today - that surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen opened her door and reportedly saw a masked man dressed in black walk past her and out the back sliding glass door @komonews Perhaps one of the most surprising details to come out of Kohberger court docs today - that surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen opened her door and reportedly saw a masked man dressed in black walk past her and out the back sliding glass door @komonews https://t.co/yEx1nIlRsq

The lawyer, Shanon Gray, told Fox News:

“She was scared. She was scared to death, and rightly so. This guy had just murdered four people in the home.”

Gray added that Mortensen's description of the alleged killer helped officers, who eventually determined that it aligned with the appearance of Bryan Kohberger. She said:

“She’s a victim in this case. Everybody kind of forgets that. The Goncalves family doesn’t have any ill will towards her or anything like that.”

As per the New York Post, Idaho authorities said that Mortensen is not considered a suspect in the murders.

All there is to know about Dylan Mortensen's account of Bryan Kohberger's alleged crime

Kendall Rae @KendallRaeOnYT these poor kids. Thinking of the families and friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin today. The news of a suspect being arrested must be very bitter sweet… can’t imagine their emotions.these poor kids. #Idahohomocides Thinking of the families and friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin today. The news of a suspect being arrested must be very bitter sweet… can’t imagine their emotions. 💔 these poor kids. #Idahohomocides https://t.co/iqoouFmiiX

Dylan Mortensen is a University of Idaho student who resided with the four Idaho victims at their shared accommodation in 1122 King Road. While further details were not disclosed, it was revealed that Mortensen's housemates were extensively involved in the university's Greek life.

In the aftermath of the slayings, Mortensen and surviving housemate Bethany Funke got matching tattoos as a tribute to the victims.

TheyKeepOnTrollingTheyHatin @TheyKeepTrollin #IdahoFour #idahohomicide #IdahoStudents One question that has not been answered, I think, where were Dylan Mortensen & Bethany Funke before they came home that evening? Or is that not relevant for this case?! I appreciate their tribute tattoos! #IdahoStudents Suspect #idaho4 One question that has not been answered, I think, where were Dylan Mortensen & Bethany Funke before they came home that evening? Or is that not relevant for this case?! I appreciate their tribute tattoos! #IdahoStudentsSuspect #idaho4 #IdahoFour #idahohomicide #IdahoStudents https://t.co/vPKvFu8fEg

While authorities initially questioned the amount of time it took for the survivors to report the slayings, they are now under the impression that Bryan Kohberger most likely acted alone. It reportedly took eight hours for the murders to be reported.

As per Heavy, an anonymous Moscow Police officer said:

“(The 8 hour gap) has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if it was an issue of intoxication, or of fear."

However, the police officer went on to confirm that this did not make them suspicious of Mortenson. The source said:

“We look at these things through the lens of rational adults — and when we do that, sometimes things don’t make sense to us — but she’s a 20-year-old girl and we don’t know what she was doing, or if she was scared."

HotMessMomTV @HotMessMomTV1 #Idaho4 I'm sure officers already knew- and were just checking in on #BryanKohberger while they continued investigation. I get the gag order pre-trial, but hope they release it once the trial starts I'm sure officers already knew- and were just checking in on #BryanKohberger while they continued investigation. I get the gag order pre-trial, but hope they release it once the trial starts 🙏 #Idaho4 https://t.co/Nbs07lW9vI

Steve Goncalves, the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves, said:

“You got to remember these two girls were so upset that when they went outside after seeing this … one passed out. And the other one was so hyperventilating that the message wasn’t clear enough for the operator.”

Bryan Kohberger is currently under the custody of Idaho authorities.

