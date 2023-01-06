On Thursday, January 5, authorities released new information revealing how quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger was linked to the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

As per a recent affidavit, University of Washington graduation student Bryan Kohberger, 28, reportedly left DNA evidence behind at the crime scene. On December 30, Idaho authorities arrested him in a pre-dawn raid on his home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

The Rolling Stone reported that besides the supposed DNA evidence, authorities used cell phone data and video footage to connect Kohberger to the massacre. The suspect's vehicle, a White Hyundai Elantra, was also allegedly seen at the site of the murder.

Cell phone data indicates that Bryan Kohberger was at the crime scene just five hours after the murders

As per the affidavit, shortly after the killings, Bryan Kohberger allegedly returned to the scene of the crime. According to the New York Post, cell phone data indicates that he was near the Moscow home just five hours after the students were stabbed.

The document proceeded to accuse Kohberger of turning off his phone when the killing took place.

The affidavit read:

“The lack of [the phone] reporting to AT&T between 2:47 am and 4:48 am is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide."

The affidavit also accused Kohberger of having stalked the Moscow home on approximately 12 occasions before the slayings took place.

The affidavit read:

“On at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022. All of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days."

Fox reported that the suspect allegedly changed the vehicle's license plate soon after the alleged crime. While they were initially registered under the State of Pennsylvania, shortly after the crime, he registered them under the State of Washington.

In an official report, Idaho authorities had stated that they were searching for the occupant of the vehicle.

The press release read:

"Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case."

Idaho police chief James Fry commented on the murder, stating that while he believes Kohberger is the primary suspect, the case remains under investigation.

Chris O'Connell @CoconnellFox29 Breaking:Judge orders extradition for accused killer Byran Kohberger back to Idaho within 10 days. Kohberger said little in court. His father,mother and two sisters were in the courtroom. Breaking:Judge orders extradition for accused killer Byran Kohberger back to Idaho within 10 days. Kohberger said little in court. His father,mother and two sisters were in the courtroom.

Fry said:

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students. However we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process. Be assured the work is not done. This is just getting started.”

While Bryan Kohberger has been linked to the crime scene, authorities have not yet disclosed an alleged motive behind the murders.

