Where is Bryan Kohberger held? Idaho murder suspect allegedly jailed with 22 inmates

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deaths of four university students in Idaho, was officially booked into the Latah County Jail, which allegedly houses 22 other inmates.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Kohberger, who was detained in Pennsylvania last month for the alleged murder of four housemates in an off-campus home near the University of Idaho, was booked into the Latah County Jail in Idaho after he was transported from Monroe County.

Bryan Kohberger was transported back to Idaho after he waived his extradition rights

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four Idaho students on November 13, 2022, was transported back to Idaho on Wednesday morning after he waived his extradition rights. Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, in his home state of Pennsylvania and was being held in a Monroe County Corrections facility.

Kohberger is now an inmate at the Latah County Jail in Idaho, which houses 22 other suspected criminals. Some of them are accused of committing petty crimes, while others are held on serious charges. Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed Kohberger’s detainment at the county jail and said:

"It's been a long day. The transport went really well. I would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police and the Idaho State Police for all of their hard work and for helping us make this happen."

Kohberger, who was charged with first-degree murder and other charges, has maintained his innocence. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, who represented Kohberger while he was being held without bail, said that his client is "eager" to have his name cleared and see the matter resolved with haste.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson #Idaho4 Affidavit: Goncalves and Mogen were at a local bar, the Corner Club between 10pm and 1:30am. Approx 1:30 am they are seen at a food truck. D.M. and B.F. (roommates) stated occupants of the home were home by 2am and asleep or in their rooms by 4am. #BryanKohberger Affidavit: Goncalves and Mogen were at a local bar, the Corner Club between 10pm and 1:30am. Approx 1:30 am they are seen at a food truck. D.M. and B.F. (roommates) stated occupants of the home were home by 2am and asleep or in their rooms by 4am. #BryanKohberger #Idaho4

Officials have not released information on the evidence that ties the suspect to the horrific murder that rattled the community in Moscow, Idaho.

Shortly after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania, authorities said that a white Hyundai Elantra, which was spotted in the crime scene area on the night of the murder, was seized from the suspect's residence. The suspect reportedly drove the car on a cross-country trip in November.

Moscow police have not revealed any other details on Bryan Kohberger's arrest, including the motive for the crime. Officials had previously asserted that they were waiting for the suspect to be extradited to Idaho before revealing any pertinent details on the case.

Marjorie Hernandez @HernandezMJae Long line of journalists waiting for a seat inside the courtroom to cover the #BryanKohberger hearing, which starts around 9:30 a.m. Long line of journalists waiting for a seat inside the courtroom to cover the #BryanKohberger hearing, which starts around 9:30 a.m. https://t.co/OansRxD9ob

However, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Moscow police said that an Idaho judge had issued a non-dissemination order in the case, prohibiting law enforcement from releasing any details relating to the murder. They said:

"The order prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defence attorney concerning this case. Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case."

The suspect is slated to appear at a court hearing on January 5, 2023. At the same time, the arrest affidavit will be made public following the hearing.

Poll : 0 votes