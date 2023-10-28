Maxx Hathaway GoFundMe raises over $109,000 as father of two killed in Maine shooting

35-year-old Maxx Hathaway is one of the many people killed in the Maine shooting that took place on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. At least 18 people have been killed, and police have released the identities of the victims.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to mass shootings. Readers' discretion is advised.

Police have identified a suspect as 40-year-old Robert Card. After an extensive manhunt for about three days, Card has been discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shootings are being considered as one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country in 2023. A fundraiser has been launched to provide aid to Hathaway's family.

Maxx Hathaway has been identified as one of the 18 victims killed in the brutal mass shootings in Maine on Wednesday

One of the deadliest mass shootings of the year took place on Wednesday in Maine. The suspected gunman was identified as Robert Card, who was recently found dead on Friday, October 27, by authorities.

It had taken the police almost three days to find him. The same guy was responsible for not just one, but two shootings that occurred at separate locations. Police have released the identities of the victims who have died. One of them is Maxx Hathaway, the husband of a pregnant woman.

Maxx's sister Kelsay Hathaway launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to provide financial aid to the victim's family. The fundraiser has already raised more than $109,900 and the targetted amount is $150,000. The fundraiser post stated that Maxx Hathaway had two daughters, and his wife, Brenda, is pregnant with their third child. The post further read,

"He loved anime, gaming and loved to play pool. Growing up he would always play dolls with my younger sister Courtney and always loved to get into trouble."

In the post, Kelsay has further described Maxx Hathaway as a goofy person who had an "uplifting attitude." She added that the victim was a full-time stay-at-home father taking care of his youngest child. The post additionally mentioned,

"With what support we can get, we would love to be able to provide Brenda with assistance for childcare, celebration of life, groceries, etc since she will soon have a new member of the family."

Police were canvassing the entire area before the suspect was located

Kelsay uploaded a post on Facebook with the link to the GoFundMe fundraiser. In the Facebook post, she wrote,

"Nothing really prepares you for the sudden and shocking loss of a loved one, especially when it happens in such a tragedy. I lost my big brother in the tragic mass shooting last night. I’m feeling a lot of things right now but I’m mostly heartbroken that he’s gone."

The neighboring areas were placed on lockdown soon after the shootings, which started shortly before 7 pm local time, at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley.

It then continued at Schemengees Bar and Grille, which is located nearby. Before the suspect was found dead, police made efforts to conduct canvassing of the entire area.