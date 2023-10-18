What happened to Diamond Alvarez? Video shows victim's mother leap toward suspect after pleading guilty to murder 

16-year-old Diamond Alvarez was killed by her boyfriend, Frank DeLeon Jr., 19. Frank pleaded guilty to killing Diamond and has been sentenced to 45 years behind bars. According to cops, Frank shot Diamond Alvarez about 22 times. After the victim's mother gave an impact statement, she and another relative leaped towards Alvarez.

Frank was out on bond when the trial was on. The victim's aunt addressed the same and said that he shouldn't have been out on bond at all. However, the bond was revoked after the judge stated Frank wasn't charging his ankle device on time.

Video that captured Diamond Alvarez's mother and another relative leap onto her murderer, Frank DeLeon Jr., has been obtained

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the courtroom became chaotic after Frank DeLeon Jr. pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez. Diamond's mother, Anna Machado, gave an impact statement saying that Frank is a monster and that his mother has given him such an upbringing. Shortly after that, she and another relative leaped onto Frank until they were restrained.

During the trial, Diamond's mum, Anna Machado, said,

"It's torture. It's just torture, it's painful. All I'm asking is justice for my daughter. The way I seen my daughter laying there, in a puddle of blood... she died in my arms."

Frank DeLeon Jr. was released on a bond of $250,000. Diamond's aunt, Blanca Mejia, spoke about the incident and said,

"It's unbelievable, he shouldn’t have been out on bond to begin with."

Frank didn't appear in court on Monday, and his defense lawyers said he met with an accident and needed medical attention. However, his bond later got revoked, and court documents revealed,

"Mr. Deleon is not charging his device [ankle monitor] as instructed and his GPS device is currently on No GPS-No cell. Due to the device being on No GPS-No cell, [the court] cannot verify Deleon’s location."

During the entire time, the victim's family was worried about whether Frank had escaped and was on the run. Blanca Mejia further added,

"It’s only fair that he confronts and faces his consequences. It's only fair. Man up. Man up."

Frank's official sentencing hearing is yet to take place on Thursday, October 19

Later, it was confirmed by the DA's office that the murder suspect was being taken to the hospital after he met with an accident.

The victim's family revealed that that they recently learned that Diamond Alvarez was getting abused the entire time she was in the relationship. The fight between Frank and the victim's family lasted for a few minutes, and authorities refused to comment on the incident.

In the end, Frank pleaded guilty and apologized to Diamond's family for his actions. He has been sentenced to 45 years behind bars, without a chance of parole for at least 22 and a half years. The official sentencing hearing is expected to take place on Thursday, October 19, 2023.