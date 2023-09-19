What happened to Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei? Search for suspect underway as family found murdered in Illinois home

Alberto Rolon and his entire family were found dead in their Chicago house on Sunday, September 17, 2023. The victims include Alberto and Zoraida Bartolomei, and their two children Adriel and Diego. The family's three dogs were also found dead at the house.

Authorities revealed that the entire family as well as the dogs were all shot dead. Romeoville police deputy chief Chris Burne confirmed that the case wasn't an instance of a murder-suicide and said that it was quadruple murder.

Law enforcement officials believe that the incident is isolated and the community isn't in any kind of danger. Police are looking further into the house and the family to figure out what happened that day.

Alberto Rolon and his family members' deaths are being considered and investigated as murders

Local authorities arrived at the 500 block of Concord Avenue on Sunday at around 8:45 pm local time to conduct a welfare check on the family. This was when they discovered that the whole family was shot and killed. They found the bodies of Alberto Rolon along with Zoraida, their two kids, and three family dogs at the house. The welfare check was reportedly requested after one of the family members didn't show up for work at 6 am that day and was unreachable the whole day.

During a press conference the next day, on Monday, Romeoville police deputy chief Chris Burne confirmed that it wasn't a murder-suicide. As mentioned earlier, police are investigating it as a murder.

Police noted the fatal gunshot wounds on all the victims, including the children. The timeframe of the shooting was determined to be between 9 pm on Saturday and 5 am on Sunday morning.

"Due to the time frame that has gone by, more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted, we are not asking anybody to shelter in place. We are not actively looking for anybody in the area," Burne said.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei were the parents of the two kids and were husband and wife. It is confirmed by Valley View School District Superintendent Rachel Kinder that Adriel and Diego were students at RC Hill Elementary School.

People in the neighborhood have described the victims as nice individuals

Neighbors of the family were deeply affected when they heard about their death. Lynn Phillips, who lives nearby, said that she was devastated and had been crying all day. She said that when Alberto Rolon and Zoraida worked out in the yard, they would wave to Phillips who would wave back. She said that the people in the community kept to themselves. She also noted that there was nothing unusual about the slain family.

Another neighbor, identified as Carol Love said that their deaths were really sad and called the family "nice people." She noted that they didn't bother anyone and that she hoped the police can find out who committed the murders.

A GoFundMe page has also been launched by a family member to meet the funeral expenses of Alberto Rolon and his family. The fundraiser's targetted amount is $28,000, and it has already raised more than $6,500.

Authorities have urged anyone with any information to reach out to them. No one was arrested in relation to this case at the time of writing this article.