What happened to Carlos Loera and Ashley Guzman? Los Angeles couple fatally shot in car with toddler in backseat

On Monday, September 5, 2023, Los Angeles parents Carlos Loera, 21, and Ashley Guzman, 18, were fatally gunned down in front of their one-year-old son in Harbor City. According to NBC, the pair were sitting in their car when a suspect fired into the vehicle, which ultimately led to their deaths. The baby, who was in the backseat of the car, sustained undisclosed but non-life threatening injuries.

The murder of Carlos Loera and Ashley Guzman is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. As the case is still in its early stages, officials have not disclosed the names of any suspects nor the potential motivation behind the homicide. Moreover, officials have not yet confirmed whether or not the killer knew the couple beforehand.

Authorities reportedly suspect the involvement of gangs in the murder of Carlos Loera and Ashley Guzman

At approximately 6:30 pm on Monday, Carlos Loera, Ashley Guzman, and their infant son were sitting inside a stationary vehicle near the male victim's home on 253rd street.

As per neighbors who witnessed the scene, the shooter reportedly walked up to the car and fired several shots through the driver's window, striking the couple. While Carlos Loera was declared dead at the scene of the crime, Ashley Guzman later died of her gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

In the ensuing investigation, officials noted that there were gunshots in the glass as well as the back of the baby's seat. While in the early stages of the probe, officials stated that the infant was uninjured, Fox News revealed that authorities ultimately realized he had sustained minor wounds. The child was later treated at a local hospital before being taken into the care of relatives. Officials reportedly expect him to survive the shocking attack.

The neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, commented on the fact that the child survived the attack, saying:

"This baby is an angel in disguise, and God knows why he was left. Whoever did this, karma will get you. There's eyes everywhere, and just know that this is just not right."

According to ABC, officials suspect that the attack may have been gang-related. However, they have not confirmed whether either Carlos Loera and Ashley Guzman were connected to criminal groups in any way. Despite this, local neighbors were shocked by the merciless nature of the crime.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, gang activity has declined in Los Angeles in the past few years. However, the LAPD reportedly noted that while there was an overall decline, certain areas of the city have seen spikes in violence. For example, in 2021, the city experienced 402 murders. The following year, the city saw a 5% reduction, with the LAPD reporting 382 murders.