Hailey Brooks GoFundMe raises over $100,000 as parents of slain 11-year-old girl file wrongful-death lawsuit

On Tuesday, April 25, it was announced that the family of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in connection to the tragic demise of their daughter. According to ABC on November 19, 2022, Hailey Brooks died during a truck accident while she was performing at the North Carolina Raleigh Christmas parade.

In the wake of the accident, her family started a fundraising initiative that has raised over $100,000, surpassing its $25,000 goal.

Dredre babb @DredreBabb A truck reportedly lost control at a christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina; one girl confirmed injured.

A truck reportedly lost control at a christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina; one girl confirmed injured.https://t.co/2LM2glOHOP

Trey Brooks, the 11-year-old victim's father, has said that multiple organizations failed to impose the necessary rules to make the event safe.

ABC stated that the suit has named multiple defendants, including CC & Co. Dance Complex Inc., D and L Floats LLC, and Greater Raleigh Merchants Association Inc. d/b/a Shop Local Raleigh.

The driver of the truck that killed Hailey Brooks, 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass, has also been named as one of the defendants in the suit.

Family members respond to the death of Hailey Brooks

In the complaint against the defendants named in the lawsuit, Hailey Brooks' family said they had gone to the parade as a family of five to see their late daughter perform.

However, they stated that because the necessary restrictions were not placed on vehicles, the circumstances led to the 11-year-old's death in an accident.

LockharTVMedia @LockharTVMedia



RALEIGH, N.C. -- At least one person was injured at Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina when a truck careened out of control and hit someone.



(1/2) #BREAKING Christmas parade in North Carolina canceled after out-of-control truck seriously injures young girlRALEIGH, N.C. -- At least one person was injured at Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina when a truck careened out of control and hit someone.(1/2) #BREAKING Christmas parade in North Carolina canceled after out-of-control truck seriously injures young girlRALEIGH, N.C. -- At least one person was injured at Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina when a truck careened out of control and hit someone.(1/2) https://t.co/kKZ3LA5bD9

On the GoFundMe page, Trey Brooks wrote that the family hopes that the donations collected in the fundraiser can be used for an NGO dedicated to Hailey Brooks, called the Shine Like Hailey Foundation. He wrote that the organization will be set up to help the community.

He wrote:

"Hailey was destined to make a huge impact on this world. As her parents we refuse to let Hailey’s name and legacy end on that day. We will be starting a foundation in Hailey’s name to serve the community."

It continued:

"Funds donated through the GoFundMe as well as those sent to the family will go a long way to helping get that foundation started. Once details around the foundation are finalized, we will share an update here."

LockharTVMedia @LockharTVMedia



Police say the driver is potentially facing several charges, including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. It's still very early in this investigation.



UPDATE: Girl hit by the truck at the Raleigh Christmas Parade has died, according to Raleigh Police Department.

The Shine Lake Hailey Foundation has pushed state legislators to impose the Shine Like Hailey Act, which requires parades run by municipalities with more than 35,000 people to run inspections on vehicles within a week of an event. Drivers of vehicles involved in the parade must also be at least 25 years old.

According to Yahoo, Landen Christopher Glass was charged with multiple crimes in relation to Brooks' death, including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and carrying a firearm. He is currently free on a $250,000 bond. The case against him is currently ongoing.

