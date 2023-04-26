What did Jennifer Anne Hall do? Respiratory therapist pleads guilty over patient murders

On Friday, April 21, 2023, 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall pleaded guilty to several charges, including two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree attempted assault. Prosecutors filed murder charges against Jennifer for 37-year-old David Wesley Harper's death.

Harper was admitted to Hedrick Medical Center on March 18, 2002. Hall was working at the medical center at the time. It was revealed that by March 20, his physician mentioned that he was ready to be discharged. He was also asked to take a few tests related to sleep studies using a C-PAP or Bi-PAP device.

The complaint stated that Hall had been appointed as Harper's respiratory therapist to assess the victim's tolerance for the devices. According to hospital records, Harper could not tolerate the use of one of the devices.

Jennifer Anne Hall pleaded guilty to charges related to 2002 death of patient at Hedrick Medical Center

On April 21, a former respiratory therapist in Missouri pleaded guilty to charges related to a bronchitis patient's death in 2002. According to the complaint against Jennifer Anne Hall, she was appointed as the respiratory therapist to Harper when he was admitted to Hedrick Medical Center.

As per News Break, the complaint stated:

“Jennifer Anne Hall was the respiratory therapist tasked with assessing Mr. Harper’s tolerance for the devices. [Harper] could not tolerate the use of a C-PAP mask.”

Investigating officers looked into hospital records and discovered that Hall wasn't present on two occasions when Harper's tolerance for using the devices had to be checked.

The complaint against Hall stated:

“Hall’s victim was a healthy young man with a wife and children who remained in a hospital rather than be discharged only because his doctor asked him to test devices to treat sleep apnea.”

Prosecutors alleged that she was giving herself an "alibi by omission." Jennifer Anne Hall was also reportedly caught falsifying medical records at Cass County Regional Medical Center, followed by a termination.

According to medical records, Harper was "posturing with his hands turned inwards on his chest" when the nurses entered his room. Such a posture usually indicates severe brain damage, and it could be concluded that there wasn't enough oxygen flow to the brain for quite some time.

Just a few weeks after Harper's death, Fern Franco also died at the institute, and Jennifer has been linked to his death as well.

Authorities found a vial of medication in Hall's possession that killed David Wesley Harper and Fern Franco

While authorities were trying to administer life-saving measures to the victim, they spotted a vial of succinylcholine in Hall’s pocket, a medication that she wasn't authorized to use.

According to court documents:

“The substance used to take Mr. Harper's life, succinylcholine, paralyzes the victim's muscles, including the diaphragm, causing the victim to suffer a ghastly death from suffocation, while still maintaining full consciousness and awareness that they are unable to breathe and are dying.”

Four weeks after Harper’s death, Fern Franco, a 75-year-old pneumonia patient died. Authorities found succinylcholine to be one of the substances that killed Franco as well.

According to drugbank.com:

“Succinylcholine is used as a muscle relaxant and anesthesia, and for skeletal muscle relaxation during intubation, mechanical ventilation, and surgical procedures.”

Jennifer Anne Hall's trial for Fern Franco’s murder has been scheduled on May 15-19, 2023 in Clinton County, and a pre-trial conference was held on April 4, 2023.

