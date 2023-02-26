Who is Evgeniya Chernyshova? Harvey Weinstein victim and former Jane Doe 1 comes forward in wake of sentencing 

On February 23, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in a Los Angeles trial for crimes against victim Jane Doe 1, who has come forward to identify herself as former Siberian model and actress, Evgeniya Chernyshova.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of assault and other content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A total of four women accused Weinstein of assault and testified against him in Los Angeles. However, only Chernyshova’s charges resulted in a conviction.

The former film mogul was reportedly given “eight years for forcible r*pe, six years for forcible oral c***lation and two years for s**ual p*netration by a foreign object.”

In the wake of the sentencing, Evgeniya Chernyshova revealed her identity during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter as she was “tired of hiding.”

What is known about Evgeniya Chernyshova?

Evgeniya Chernyshova is a former Serbian model and actress. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted to become an obstetrician as a child but started modeling at the age of 15 after winning a local beauty contest.

The model soon received a professional contract and began walking runways across the globe before settling in Italy. Chernyshova was born in Siberia and spoke to the publication about her birthplace:

“A lot of people think it’s just ice there and white bears. But it’s beautiful in the summertime, a lot of green and flowers.”

The artist also got married in Italy and started taking up small acting roles. She recalled:

“I was full of energy and excited about my life. I had a very beautiful career there. I’ve been very lucky for the girl from Siberia.”

Unfortunately, Chernyshova’s life took a traumatic turn after she was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in 2013. After suffering for several years, the model decided to file a case against the producer in 2017.

She identified herself as Jane Doe 1 throughout the case and became the only Los Angeles victim whose legal complaint resulted in Weinstein’s conviction.

Evgeniya Chernyshova is a proud mother to three children and is also certified as a doula. She has reportedly helped deliver more than 60 babies. Speaking about her experience, she told The Hollywood Reporter that some pregnant women are often left confused after searching her name on Google:

“They were like, ‘You’re not a doula. You’re an actress. You’re a public person. Why are you doing this?’ I had to answer a lot of questions.”

Additionally, Chernyshova also runs her floral design business in Beverly Hills called Bottega Bouquet.

A look into Evgeniya Chernyshova’s account of the Harvey Weinstein incident

Evgeniya Chernyshova shared her account of Harvey Weinstein's 2013 attack in a new interview (Image via Getty Images)

One of Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles victims Jane Doe 1 recently revealed her identity in the wake of the producer being sentenced to 16 years in prison for assaulting her in 2013.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chernyshova said:

“I’m tired of hiding. I want my life back. I’m Evgeniya, I’ve been r*ped. This is my story.”

She then addressed the reason behind maintaining her anonymity and shared she was “ashamed and humiliated”:

“I thought it was a good decision to protect my kids. But it was a horrible decision for myself because I’ve been cut off from everyone. It isn’t right to go through this hell alone.”

Chernyshova first filed a report against Harvey Weinstein in 2017 after being insistent by her then-16-year-old daughter, Maria.

The model said Weinstein introduced himself to her at the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival during the 2013 Oscars week, unaware of the fact that they briefly met once at an entertainment industry gathering in Rome.

The woman reportedly returned to her room at the Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel alone that night before receiving a call from the front desk about having a guest downstairs:

“I heard somebody talking loudly in the background, and then he took the phone and said, ‘It’s Harvey and we have to talk,’ And I was like, ‘What?’ So confused. I said, ‘We can talk tomorrow.’”

Shortly after, she heard a loud knock on her hotel room door and heard the producer yelling:

“He’s like, ‘Hey, it’s Harvey Weinstein. Open the door. We have to talk. I’m not going to f*** you, I just have to talk to you.’”

Chernyshova said the producer rushed into her room after she reluctantly opened the door and went directly to sit on the chair while removing his jacket. The duo reportedly had a brief conversation before Weinstein attempted to turn things physical.

The model recalled the traumatic encounter and said:

“He opened his pants, and I became hysterical. I was continuing to show my kids’ pictures, to try to convince him that, ‘I have kids, please do not do that.’ But he did what he did. He assaulted me in the bedroom, and then he dragged me to the bathroom and he r*ped me there.”

Chernyshova said Harvey Weinstein told her he would send her tickets to an event before leaving the room. She shared that the attack left her broken and depressed and prompted her to resort to excessive drinking, which eventually led to her divorce.

“I felt very, very dirty and like I have to die. I was hating myself. I was thinking all the time, ‘There were a lot of beautiful women and stars there, and he chose you. So it’s you who did something.’ I was depressed, I was mentally not stable. I was out of my mind.”

Evgeniya Chernyshova filed a civil case against Harvey Weinstein on February 9 before a 10-year statute of limitations was over. He was seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for “sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress”

The former also addressed the court during Weinsten’s sentencing and said no amount of the prison sentence was long enough to repair the damage she underwent:

“I will live with this for the rest of my life. So should he.”

Harvey Weinstein attempted to claim his innocence but was ultimately sentenced to 16 years in prison.

