What happened to Kay Flock? Murder and racketeering charges explored as rapper faces life in prison

On February 23, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York sentenced Kay Flock to life in prison. The charges imposed on the 19-year-old rapper include racketeering conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, murder in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm for attempted murder, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Flock's lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman also addressed the charges while speaking to XXL and said that it has been a long battle regarding the murder case on Flock. However, it was not so serious because the rapper did not commit the crime intentionally. Stating that the accusation is being used to impose a death penalty charge, he continued:

"On video, it is crystal clear that Kevin was about to be shot after attempting to walk away from his attacker. Only then, did Kevin use a weapon to defend himself and another from an armed, violent gang member who was about to pull out the loaded gun in his hand."

Feds just unsealed an indictment on Kay Flock for a RICO charge & murder. The mandatory minimum if he doesn't beat those charges or snitch is Life in Prison.



He still is facing state charges of Murder that has him locked up.



Pray for him Feds just unsealed an indictment on Kay Flock for a RICO charge & murder. The mandatory minimum if he doesn't beat those charges or snitch is Life in Prison. He still is facing state charges of Murder that has him locked up.Pray for him

Several other accusations have been imposed against Flock along with other members of the Sev Side/DOA Gang. Based on the indictment, the accused have been charged with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from shooting incidents that have happened in the Bronx since 2020.

Kay Flock was arrested in December 2021 on charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm

Kay Flock was arrested back in December 2021 after he reportedly murdered someone near a barbershop. The incident was reported to have happened the same month, and details of a homicide case were found on the NYPD's Twitter page with a blurred screenshot from CCTV footage.

The incident happened on Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. DJ Akademiks posted a tweet saying that, according to the cops, Flock entered the barbershop and came face-to-face with Oscar Hernandez.

Following this, the duo had an argument after which they left the shop. The dispute took a worse turn when Flock pointed his gun towards Hernandez and shot him in the neck and back.

Kay Flock was seen wearing a mask when he murdered Oscar Hernandez and his "Wanted" poster was already featured on the NYPD's Twitter page before his arrest. According to the details mentioned on the poster, Flock used a 9mm firearm at the victim, and it added:

"The above pictures perpetrator has previous gun charges and should be considered armed and dangerous. The perpetrator is a known third side gang member."

He was arrested a week after the shooting incident on charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. The 19-year-old rapper remained in state custody until the indictment. However, he has now been transferred to federal custody, where he faces additional charges alongside five other members of the Sev Side gang.

Kay Flock will next appear at the court on March 9, 2023.

Also known as Kevin Perez, he released a mixtape, titled The D.O.A. Tape, in November 2021. He is also popular for his singles like Speed Racing, Being Honest, Is Ya Ready, Make a Movie, DOA, Geeked Up, and more.

