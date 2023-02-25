Vanessa Marcil net worth: Fortune explored as Brian Austin Green slams actress over Kassius claim

Actor Brian Austin Green recently slammed his former partner Vanessa Marcil after the latter claimed on her Instagram Story that she raised their son on her own. She claimed while someone questioned her in a Q&A session about the co-parenting situation. and she said:

"We didn't & don't co-parent. I raised my son alone."

Brian Austin Green's Instagram Story (Image via brianaustingreen/Instagram)

However, Brian was frustrated with the same and responded by sharing a screenshot, saying that he was not satisfied to see a 50-year-old woman making false claims on social media. He added that he was the one who contributed a lot to raise their child and that Marcil was rarely available for her son. He added:

"I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she just go away."

Vanessa Marcil has earned a lot from her career as an actress

Vanessa Marcil has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as an actress (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Vanessa Marcil is well recognized for her roles in movies and television shows, which have helped establish her as a popular figure. She has amassed considerable wealth for herself as a result of this. The 54-year-old's net worth is reportedly in the $4 million range, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Marcil purchased a house in Los Angeles for $748,000 in 1997 and sold it for an unknown amount in 2015. At the time, the property was said to have a $2 million price tag.

Vanessa Marcil started her career by portraying Brenda Barrett in the longest-running soap opera, General Hospital. She made her film debut with the 1996 action thriller film, The Rock, which was the only film by Michael Bay to receive positive reviews and grossed around $335 million at the box office.

She then appeared in three more films, which included 976-WISH, Nice Guys Sleep Alone, This Space Between, and Storm Watch.

Marcil has featured in various other shows like High Incident, Beverly Hills, 90210, NYPD Blue, Las Vegas, Hawaii Five-0, and more. She has also appeared in a few television movies, like One Hot Summer, The Convenient Groom, Bad Tutor, and others.

Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil's relationship timeline

Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil were romantically linked in 1999 and have already worked together in Beverly Hills, 90210 in the past. The pair got engaged in 2001 and became the parents of a son in 2002. However, the duo separated the following year.

Green reportedly attempted to file a lawsuit against Marcil for purported unpaid loans in 2012 and was seeking $200,000, which Green gave to Marcil when they were in a relationship. Marcil requested more than $50,000 from Green after the lawsuit was dropped and the judge advised her that she may seek monetary sanctions against Green.

Vanessa revealed in an Instagram Story that the custody battle started in 2006. She wrote that she received legal papers 12 years ago and had to defend herself and her son in custody court for eight years as Brian's father and stepmother attempted to get full custody of their son.

Poll : 0 votes