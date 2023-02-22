How long was Kelsea Ballerini married? Divorce explored as singer opens up on marriage to Morgan Evans

American singer Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her troubled marriage to Australian singer Morgan Evans.

In an exclusive clip from her upcoming interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, shared with People Magazine, the 29-year-old star revealed that her marriage with Evans "took work for a long time" and there were times when she spent nights sleeping on the couch in between their fights.

She said:

"There were separations, there were years of couples therapy. I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want. I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and him being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet.'"

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were married for five years, from 2017 to 2022, before parting ways. They first crossed each other's paths in 2016 when they co-hosted Australia's Country Music Channel Awards and tied the knot a year and a half later after being together.

In 2022, Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian native and announced the news to her followers via a joint statement on her Instagram story.

Kelsea Ballerini revealed she and Morgan Evans would go days without seeing each other

In the same podcast interview, Kelsea Ballerini explained that her marriage to Morgan Evans was laced with "such a sense of disconnection" that the duo would often go days without being with each other.

She continued:

"We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired. I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

She then added that she was also tired from traveling all the time and balancing her career side-by-side that she "just felt really depleted and not understood."

Ballerini slammed her ex-husband, stating that their divorce did get "nasty" and took offense with a ballad that Evans released where he implied that he was stunned by the end of their marriage.

"As he's putting out a song about being blindsided, he's taking half the house that he didn't pay for. How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?"

On February 21, Evans took to her Instagram handle to address the revelations made by Kelsea Ballerini about their marriage.

He stated that he was disappointed that Kelsea Ballerini revealed things but left out "what really happened."

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is if that you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other."

He concluded the post by stating, "Life's too short," and did not comment further.

