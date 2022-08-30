How old is Morgan Evans? All about Kelsea Ballerini's husband as singer files for divorce after 5 years of marriage

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are no longer together as the former applied for divorce from Evans on August 26.

A source for People revealed that they had been working on their marriage for a long time and had already separated once before. The source also added that the pair have been undergoing therapy for several years.

Speaking about her divorce from 37-year-old Evans in an Instagram Story, Ballerini wrote:

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She continued to say that the decision was a result of love, growth, and effort that eventually ended. The 28-year-old said that she is grateful for the years of marriage to Evans as she looks forward to her future.

She ended by saying that they have active schedules lined up and are slowly healing and doing the best they can.

Evans also issued a statement and said:

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Everything known about Morgan Evans

Morgan Evans is a well-known country music singer and songwriter (Image via Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Born on April 25, 1985, Morgan Evans is a 37-year-old country music singer and songwriter. The Australian artist's self-titled debut album reached the 20th position on the ARIA Albums Chart and is also the recipient of the ARIA Award for Best Country Album in 2019.

Evans has two siblings, a sister Jane, and a younger brother Tom, who is a musician. Morgan made his first performance when he was 13 and was a member of the band Extortion while attending Warners Bay High School. He was the vocalist and guitarist in the group and was later signed to Sony BMG, releasing his first EP, Big Skies, in 2007.

Morgan’s second EP, Live Each Day, was released in January 2012 followed by his third EP, While We’re Young. His next release was named Morgan Evans and it came out in March 2014.

Morgan Evans was the host of the CMC Music Awards from 2015 to 2017. He shifted to Nashville and was signed to Warner Music Nashville in May 2017, releasing his first single Kiss Somebody. This was followed by another single, I Do, in December 2017 alongside his fourth EP, Morgan Evans EP, and second studio album, Things That We Drink To.

Morgan released his next single, Diamonds, in November 2019 and won the Outstanding International Achievement Award at the APRA Awards in March 2020.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans’ relationship timeline

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans first met in 2016 at the CMC Awards in Australia. They started dating the same year and got engaged on Christmas, followed by their marriage in 2017.

Ballerini’s poetry book, Feel Your Way Through, was released last year where she revealed how her relationships and thoughts on marriage were affected because of her parents’ divorce. While speaking to People, she said that she was never going to get married and described her parents’ separation as super messy and drawn-out.

She added:

“For so long, I just viewed their marriage as their divorce. As I got older, I was able to have conversations with them both about their marriage, pre-divorce and realized that there was beauty there, there was love there at some point. That helped me realize that I could find that.”

However, she also said that she realized that marriage was a fairytale that might just work.

As she spoke about the benefits of therapy, Kelsea said that she and Morgan both went to therapy together and separately. She said that it was important for them owing to their busy and strange lives due to which they don't spend too much time together.

