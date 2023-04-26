Who is Jasmine Hartin? Billionaire's socialite ex-wife pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in Belize 

Canadian socialite Jasmine Hartin pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday, April 26, over the death of 42-year-old Henry Jemmott, a police superintendent in Belize.

Jasmine Hartin, the former partner of billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft's son Andrew, was accused of shooting Henry Jemmott in the head after the two had a drink near Ashcroft's hotel on the island of Ambergris Caye in May 2021.

At the time, Hartin told the Belize police that she accidentally discharged the police superintendent's weapon after he allowed her to handle his Glock 17 handgun to practice loading and unloading it. The father-of-five, who was a personal friend of Hartin's, reportedly sustained a gunshot wound near the head and succumbed to his injuries.

Jasmine Hartin shares two children with her Andrew Ashcroft

Jasmine Hartin, a wealthy socialite, met her longtime partner Andrew Ashcroft, the son of billionaire Michael Ashcroft, a British Belizean businessman, in 2015. Hartin, who shares two children with her now estranged partner Andrew, was listed as the director of lifestyle and experience for her partner's luxury Alaia resort in Belize.

Weeks before the shooting, Hartin, who previously worked as a real estate associate for SANCAS Realty, cut the ribbon of a Marriott-branded resort worth millions in Belize alongside her partner.

The pair have reportedly been estranged since Hartin was accused in the death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott in May 2021. Months after the incident, in July 2021, Andrew Ashcroft was granted interim custody of the couple’s two children after he filed for sole custody, claiming that Jasmine Hartin was an unfit parent.

In an interview with Piers Morgan last year, the Canadian socialite did not deny having shot Jemmott, but said the incident was a "tragic accident."

Hartin also commented on media reports that have portrayed her as a drug-addled socialite, saying that she is being targeted by her partner due to the ongoing custody battle.

At the time, she said:

“I’m definitely not a murderer. And I am being set up. I am. I really am. It’s such a small country, everybody’s scared of Ashcroft here. They own the bank, they own the newspapers, they own the economy of this country.”

On Wednesday, a visibly upset Jasmine Hartin spoke to reporters after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of police superintendent in Belize Henry Jemmott.

She said:

"I just want Henry's family to have peace now and I want this whole thing behind all of us so we can heal."

As per Sky News, the judge reportedly indicated that Hartin may be handed a non-custodial sentence where she will be fined and asked to make reparations to the victim’s family without being sentenced to prison.

As per Channel 5 Belize, Hartin’s sentence hearing is expected to take place at the end of May.

