Who is Joseph Harding? Florida lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID relief fund fraud

Former Republican Florida lawmaker Joseph Harding, who sponsored the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA) in 2020.

As per multiple reports citing a Department of Justice press release, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Joseph Harding, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements to obtain COVID relief loans for multiple businesses that were reportedly inactive for months.

Harding is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration by obtaining more than $150,000 through their Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was set up to provide economic relief to small business owners who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Of course. The author of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Republican Representative Joseph Harding, has been criminally indicted by the Justice Department for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. He faces 35 years in prison. Of course. The author of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Republican Representative Joseph Harding, has been criminally indicted by the Justice Department for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. He faces 35 years in prison. https://t.co/qTRSCqdutp

However, authorities said that Harding reportedly lied on the application form by mentioning a business that had been dormant for months and instead used the money to cover his personal expenses, including paying off a credit card bill.

Joseph Harding was an entrepreneur before he was elected into office in 2020

As per his bio on the Florida House Republicans website, Joseph Harding is described as a conservative Republican who was born and raised in Williston, Florida.

The bio stated that Harding was a serial entrepreneur who, before being elected into office in 2020, started several businesses focused on boarding and training horses, real estate development, home construction, and landscaping.

Joseph Harding gained prominence in the political sphere after sponsoring controversial legislation dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in 2022. The bill that prohibited classrooms from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in the state’s primary schools was signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis despite condemnation from several people, including LGBTQ groups across the country.

Months after the bill was signed into effect, a federal grand jury indicted Harding for fraud in December 2022, after he was found to be lying about two applications for COVID relief money on two fabricated businesses.

MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch NEW: Florida State Representative Joseph Harding, the Republican who introduced the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, has been criminally indicted by the Justice Department for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. NEW: Florida State Representative Joseph Harding, the Republican who introduced the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, has been criminally indicted by the Justice Department for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. https://t.co/SQITQydsJc

According to the DOJ, while still in office, Harding misappropriated the funds obtained through the loan and transferred the money to his joint bank account, transferred the money into a third-party bank account, and made a payment on a credit card bill.

Joseph Harding releases a statement after pleading guilty to fraud

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 A Republican politician in Florida who sponsored the "Don't Say Gay" bill has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection to pandemic relief fraud. Joseph Harding made up how many employees he had and submitted fake bank statements. A Republican politician in Florida who sponsored the "Don't Say Gay" bill has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection to pandemic relief fraud. Joseph Harding made up how many employees he had and submitted fake bank statements. https://t.co/B48Mj7Qnoh

Shortly after pleading guilty to the charges, Harding released a statement acknowledging the crimes and said that he has since paid back the loan to the SBA. In a lengthy statement, Harding said:

"Today I pled guilty to certain charges relating to COVID-related loans I had applied for. I deeply regret my actions that led to these charges. I let down my family, my constituents, and those who have supported me over the years. I have only myself to blame."

He added:

"All I can do now is focus on the future and make this right. This is why in the spring of 2021, I paid back the SBA loan in full and now all I can do moving forward is continue to tell the truth, apologize to all of those I have hurt and let down and then show the world that with God all things are possible."

As per multiple reports, Harding’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 25; if convicted, he faces up to 35 years in prison, including a maximum of 20 years on the wire fraud charge.

