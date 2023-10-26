What happened to Franklin Membreno Mendez? Police search for driver in caught on video hit-and-run in Lanham

28-year-old Franklin Membreno Mendez died after a driver struck him and kept driving. The tragic incident took place on Saturday, October 21, at about 4 am local time. Upon arrival, authorities found Mendez and declared him dead on the scene. Police are yet to determine the suspect's identity; however, the description of the car has been revealed.

They have sought help from the public to locate the suspect possibly involved in the hit-and-run case that killed Franklin Membreno Mendez. They have also revealed that the car might have sustained minor damages. A neighbor, who wanted to stay anonymous, first called the cops to report the tragic incident.

An undetermined suspect has allegedly struck Franklin Membreno Mendez and drove away without helping him

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, 28-year-old Franklin Membreno Mendez was found dead near the 7500 block of Ardwick Ardmore Road at about 4 am local time.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the driver who struck Mendez didn't stop his car to help him, and they are trying to locate the suspect. The car that reportedly struck the victim has been identified and a description has been released. Prince George's County Police Department issued a statement on Facebook that read,

"The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is asking for the community's assistance in locating the driver and car involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Lanham. The victim is 28-year-old Franklin Membreno Mendez of New Carrollton."

According to the cops, the car involved in the tragic incident is a 2011-2017 gray Honda Civic with "a large white decal across the top of the back window." Police added that the vehicle possibly has a hole in the windshield and has sustained some damages in the passenger side front bumper and fender.

Police have released the images of the suspect's car involved in the hit-and-run case

Authorities confirmed that Mendez had sustained trauma and had succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police made a statement in a news release.

"Instead of stopping, the striking driver drove to Ardwick Ardmore Road where he left the victim on the side of the road. The driver then fled the scene."

Upon investigation, authorities further revealed that Mendez got into a minor accident sometime before the fatal incident, about 2 miles away from the site. The 28-year-old man then got out of his vehicle. Meanwhile, the suspect in the Honda Civic struck him and drove away eventually.

A neighbor, whose identity has been concealed, called 911 for the victim. He gave a statement saying:

"When we came out that morning, we saw a man laying across the street. I knew he was either white or Hispanic... all his clothes was gone from his waist down. I called the police and the police came."

Authorities are yet to identify the suspect but have released the photos of the car he was driving when he hit the victim. Anyone with any information regarding the suspect or the vehicle are urged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.