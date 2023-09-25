What did Matthew Sidney Watley do? New Jersey trucker charged with murder after woman allegedly found dead in his vehicle

46-year-old Matthew Sidney Watley, a truck driver from Sicklerville, was arrested in connection to the alleged murder of a woman after her body was found in his tractor-trailer on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Authorities are yet to identify the woman.

Law enforcement officials have not revealed the exact condition the woman was found in. They have also claimed that Matthew Sidney Watley was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and refused to cooperate with them when they questioned him. As per Fox News, Watlet even refused to get out of his vehicle, despite deputies repeatedly asking him to do so.

Cops were called after truck driver Matthew Sidney Watley broke the window of his vehicle

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, authorities were informed about a truck driver, who was allegedly under the influence and had broken the window of his vehicle at about 1:30 am local time. Authorities soon reached the site at the Costco Distribution Center on Intercostal Drive in Monrovia.

Upon their arrival, they found 46-year-old Matthew Sidney Watley inside the vehicle at the entrance of the distribution center. They also noted that the engine of the truck was still on.

Authorities tried to talk to Watley, however, he was non-cooperative. Police soon concluded that he was under the influence. They immediately placed spike stop strips both in front and behind his truck, as per Fox News. Watley tried to drive away and struck the spike strips.

According to a news release, authorities chased him in a "slow speed pursuit" in the "secure area" of the Costco lot.

Expand Tweet

Law enforcement officials claimed that Watley eventually stopped, however, he refused to step out of his truck. Officers had to use pepper spray on Watley while breaking into a window of the cab of his truck. Police further revealed that due to the non-cooperation, they had to use a taser to detain the driver. Upon entering the cab of the truck, officials recovered the body of a deceased woman.

"He continued to be confrontational, and he refused to get out of the vehicle. So we tased him. We are very appreciative of the person that called that welfare check in," a police spokesman told WTOP."

The spokesperson further said that the report against Watley was an anonymous one. Frederick County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest and that the suspect has been charged with first and second-degree murder. After being arrested, Watley was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Authorities revealed that they are waiting for the toxicology report to determine what substance Matthew Sidney Watley had consumed.

FCSO officers have urged the public to reach out to them in case anybody has any information about the woman or the case in general. The case is currently under investigation and further information about the same is awaited.