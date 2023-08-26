Where was Alisha Watts Found? Boyfriend charged with murder as missing North Carolina woman found dead

On Thursday, August 24, the body of missing North Carolina woman Alisha Watts was discovered in Norman, a small town along the county border of Richmond and Montgomery. In the wake of the body's recovery, the Moore County Sheriff has announced that Watts' boyfriend has been charged with the murder.

The suspected killer, James Dunmore, was arrested outside of his home in University City.

According to the New York Post, James Dunmore has an extensive criminal history, which includes violence against women. In the past, he has allegedly been charged with abduction, stalking, assault and battery.

An unidentified woman is also said to have filed a domestic violence protection order against Dunmore previously.

The timeline of Alisha Watts' disappearance

39-year-old Alisha Watts was last seen on July 16, 2023, when she reportedly left James Dunmore's house. Watts was reportedly visiting Dunmore while on the way to attend a comedy show in Charlotte. However, she did not show up to the event as planned, leaving her family concerned.

In an interview with WSOC, the victim's cousin, Gwendolyn Utley, said that she went to James Dunmore's house and saw that Alisha Watts' car was still parked in the driveway. Utley told reporters that at the time, she was not yet aware that Dunmore had been accused of having a history of violence against women:

“We were not aware of none of that. If we were aware of his background and the rap sheet he has, there is no way it would have sat comfortable with us or Alisha.”

Two days later, on July 18, Dunmore was found unresponsive by authorities. The murder suspect was reportedly sitting in a Watts Mercedes-Benz SUV in Anson County. Authorities believed that the suspect had tried and failed to commit suicide.

Due to the suspicious circumstances of police officers' interactions with James Dunmore, he was considered a person of interest in the slaying of Alisha Watts.

On July 20, authorities discovered a 9 mm shell casing near the suspect's home. On July 26, after obtaining a warrant, officials seized several devices from the suspected killer.

After the discovery of Watts' body, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said that officials will now approach the investigation differently:

“As a result of the continued investigation in the search for Moore County resident Alisha Watts, along with the collaborative effort of multiple law enforcement agencies, this case is no longer considered a missing person investigation and has transitioned into a homicide investigation."

After the discovery of the body, several police officers could be seen in the area near the Richmond and Montgomery County borders. The case is currently ongoing.