5 key details about Brad McGarry's murder case

Investigation Discovery's The Murder Tapes' new episode, titled Scene of the Crime, will revisit the shocking 2017 murder case of Brad McGarry. The episode will not only feature heart-wrenching interviews with McGarry's friends and family but will also provide insight into the events that led up to his death. It premieres on August 3, 2023, at 6 pm ET.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per IMDb, reads:

"When Brad McGarry is discovered murdered in his Ohio basement, residents in this sleepy coal mining town are left in shock; detectives suspect robbery until a friend comes forward and points them in the direction of someone whom they least expected."

In May of 2017, Brad McGarry, a resident of Bellaire, Ohio, was found dead in his basement. His body was discovered by his best friend David Kinney who, along with his family, had driven to McGarry's house to drop off a weed whacker.

Upon the police's eventual investigation of the case, they discovered that McGarry had been an openly gay man in the community. Due to the homophobia still prevalent in society, many people did not like him and he certainly did not have an easy life.

This fact broadened the suspect pool, however, when all the potential suspects were discovered to have airtight alibis, the investigation into McGarry's case seemed to have met a dead end.

However, due to the persistent efforts of the investigators, and a significantly helpful tip from McGarry's family members, they were able to finally crack the case and catch the murderer.

Kinney and McGarry's relationship, and 4 other things to know about Brad McGarry's murder case

1) Brad McGarry was shot to death

David Kinney discovered the body of Brad McGarry (Image via Oxygen)

Upon the police's arrival at the scene of the crime, they determined that McGarry had died due to two gunshot wounds to the head. In addition, the investigators also concluded that since the wounds were at the back of his head, someone must have shot him from behind and McGarry would not have seen them coming.

Since nothing had been stolen from his house, the police completely evicted the possibility of a robbery gone wrong and instead came to the conclusion that McGarry's death was a preplanned murder and whoever had shot him had known him.

2) There were numerous suspects in the case

Brad McGarry (Image via Yahoo)

Upon questioning McGarry's friends and family, the police discovered that he did not lead an easy life. Growing up in a small town where homophobia was a significant issue, McGarry was usually degraded and humiliated by locals.

This helped the police shortlist all those people who had held a grudge against McGarry at his place of work. However, this exercise did not lead them anywhere since all of his coworkers had had alibis for the day of his murder.

3) A major tip helps discover the murderer

When the police had exhausted all possible leads in the case, a clue from McGarry's cousin, Schuyler Strawser, proved to be very helpful. Strawser informed the police that he had been on the phone with McGarry just hours before his death.

During their conversation, McGarry had revealed to him that he was about to meet with a male named "DJ". In addition, McGarry had also insinuated that their relationship was romantic in nature.

This major clue helped the police to further investigate this man, and they finally uncovered that “DJ” was none other than David Kinney.

4) David Kinney and Brad McGarry had been in a relationship

Upon David Kinney’s eventual detainment and questioning, he outrightly rejected the claim that he had murdered McGarry. He initially also claimed to have been at a restaurant during the time of the murder, but naturally, his alibi did not check out.

He ultimately confessed to having been with McGarry during the time of his murder but claimed that a third unidentified person had shot McGarry.

The investigators on the case revealed that Kinney changed his version of events seven or eight times, before finally confessing to shooting McGarry. However, he said that he had done so only to defend himself as McGarry was about to shoot him.

The investigators on the case did not buy this theory as they claimed that McGarry had been shot twice in the back of his head, something that wouldn't have been possible in the case of self-defense. After several more grueling interrogations, Kinney finally confessed to having murdered Brad McGarry.

He admitted to having been in a relationship with McGarry for several years and confessed to murdering him as McGarry had threatened Kinney that he would reveal the nature of their relationship to his wife, Cheri.

5) David Kinney was sentenced to life in prison

David Kinney during the legal proceedings (Image via Yahoo)

In the legal proceedings that followed the case, David Kinney was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury on the case acquitted Kinney on the counts of aggravated murder as there was enough evidence in the case to prove that the murder had been committed out of actual malice.

He continues to serve his sentence.

The new episode of The Murder Tapes premieres on August 3, 2023, at 6 pm ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.