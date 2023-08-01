James Dunmore's criminal history explored as Alisha Watts' boyfriend considered person of interest in disappearance

On Sunday, July 31, Channel 9 reported that according to new police records, the boyfriend of missing woman Alisha Watts was once considered a person of interest in her disappearance. Alisha Watts was reported missing on July 20, four days after she was last seen in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to WCNC, James Dunmore, Alisha's boyfriend, emerged as a suspect as he allegedly has a history of abusive behavior towards Watts. Dunmore has reportedly been charged with domestic violence in the past, though authorities have not provided any specifics about the incident. The alleged victim of the domestic violence incident also remains undisclosed.

Najjiya Iyanla @najjiyab THERE IS A BLACK WOMAN MISSING! 39 year old Allisha Watts has gone missing in North Carolina after missing a comedy show she was supposed to attend with her boyfriend James Dunmore. Dunmore was found in Watts car in Anson county, without Allisha. He has not given any info. HELP.

The disappearance of Alisha Watts is currently being handled by various North Carolina Police agencies, including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

Everything to know about previous allegations against Alisha Watts' boyfriend

According to the Administrative Office Courts of Virginia, James Dunmore's criminal record includes charges of abduction, stalking, assault, and malicious wounding. While the circumstances behind the accusations are unknown, Alisha Watts' friend, Learan Blue, said that she saw Dunmore exhibit signs of disturbing behavior in the past. Blue said that while she had not witnessed any explicitly violent behavior on Dunmore's part, his behavior was still concerning.

Authorities searched his Pamela Lorraine Drive Charlotte North Carolina home last night. JAMES WENDELL DUNMORE aka James Dunmore, prime suspect in the disappearance of Allisha Watts has a extensive criminal record including malicious wounding, abduction, assault, stalking.Authorities searched his Pamela Lorraine Drive Charlotte North Carolina home last night.

Blue said,

"There were several things he would say or do, to us, that were controlling. But to her, it was, 'He loves me.'"

Some neighbors in the area said that they didn't know much about Dunmore, as he is said to lead a fairly private and closed-off life.

Dunmore's neighbor, Dabrea Ratcliff, said that Dunmore was helpful and that she had no reason to be particularly suspicious of him. She did admit, though, that she didn't really know him.

Ratcliff said,

"He's a guy that you'll see around in person but he's not on social media. At all."

Blue said that at the time of her disappearance, Watts had only recently met Dunmore. Watts was supposed to come to Charlotte for a comedy show and decided to stay with her boyfriend. On July 16, she was last seen driving toward Dunmore's house in her Mercedes-Benz SUV.

On July 18, authorities found James Dunmore unconscious in Watts' vehicle. Authorities probed the bizarre case and eventually reported Watts missing on July 19. They revealed in a police report that at this point, Dunmore was considered a person of interest, but no other details about his potential involvement were revealed.

Rose @901Lulu



Affording to… Allisha Watts (39) was last seen with her boyfriend on July 16th while visiting Charlotte, North Carolina. Two days later, her vehicle was found occupied by her unconscious boyfriend, James Dunmore. His location and current condition have not been released by LE.Affording to…

Stephanie Johnson, a friend of Alisha Watts, said that she does not believe that the Alisha would willingly leave her friends and loved ones.

Johnson said,

"She is not the type of person that would just disappear and leave and not have contact with her family or friends. She's loved and we want her home. That's why we are looking for her, taking matters into our own hands."

Authorities have not filed any formal charges against James Dunmore.