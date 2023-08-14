Where was Tonya Whipp last seen? Search intensifies for missing Polk County woman over two months after disappearance

38-year-old Tonya Whipp has been missing for over two months, and her whereabouts are still unknown. Whipp's family claimed that they had not been able to reach her since May 26, 2023, and the search for the missing woman recently intensified.

Search parties are reportedly now concentrating more on covering the areas near Auburndale's Lake Blue. A meeting was also held at 8:30 am on Sunday, at Lake Blue Park, to discuss the search operation. The search parties included Tonya Whipp's sister, aunts, and cousins.

Tonya Whipp was last seen in May in Auburndale

On June 29, 2023, Tonya Whipp, from Polk County was reported missing after her family was unable to contact her for almost a month. It has now been over two months, and she is still missing. Authorities believe that the 38-year-old woman might be in danger as she left behind her dog, car, and other personal items including her purse when she disappeared.

As per Bay News 9, Whipp's aunt, Lisa Textor, said:

"We want her home so bad. Our whole family is hurting right now and it’s really hard not knowing where she’s at. It’s so heart wrenching because we know Tonya, she would never do this. Never. If she had a way to a phone, she would call us."

On Sunday, the third community search for Tonya Whipp took place near Auburndale, where she was last seen. The search on Sunday was led by a group named 'We Are The Essentials.'

Nico Tusconi, the President of the organization said:

"She’s a human being. She has a grieving family, so that’s why we’re out here. We’re a volunteer organization that helps people and families that maybe can’t afford to hire private investigators."

The 'We Are The Essentials' group has been working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Auburndale Police, to look for Tonya Whipp. During the search, cadaver dogs were also deployed in several areas by the group.

"Obviously, the main objective is to hopefully find Tonya. If not, hopefully find some items that can lead us in the right direction," Tusconi said.

A search warrant was reportedly executed by the cops in July, however, Tusconi revealed that the findings of the same are yet to be revealed.

A reward of $4,000 has also been announced for anybody who can provide information about Whipp's whereabouts. Auburndale Police have also urged the public to reach out to them if they have any clues regarding the disappearance of the missing woman.