What did Neiana Allen-Bailey do? 18-year-old woman arrested over murder of Seattle Uber driver Amare Geda

On Thursday, August 10, 18-year-old woman Neiana Allen-Bailey was arrested for the murder of Amare Geda, an Ethiopian Uber Driver based in Seattle. According to the suspect's account of the events, she gunned down Geda during the course of a physical altercation.

However, witnesses at the scene claimed that Allen-Bailey appeared to walk up to the car, before shooting the victim randomly. The motive behind the slaying is suspected to be a carjacking, as Allen-Bailey was discovered in the victim's vehicle two days later.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised

In the wake of the killing, Amare Geda's friends and relatives rallied to support his immediate family. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that the Geda family has the funds to bury him in Ethiopia. As of August 14, the page has raised over $66,000 of a $80,000 goal.

Amare Geda leaves behind a wife and 2 children

According to the Seattle Times, the murder of Amare Geda occurred at 3:30 am on Tuesday, August 8. As he was parked on a curb on First Avenue South, Neiana Allen Bailey reportedly walked up to him and shot him.

Subsequently, the suspect fled the scene in Geda's Toyota Prius. By the time first responders arrived, the Uber driver was already dead at the scene.

As per ABC, over the course of two days, the suspect used Geda's vehicle. On one occasion, she even drove it to a hair appointment. On August 10, authorities executed a stakeout and detained Neiana Allen-Bailey at a fair in Denny Park.

Authorities reportedly arrested her as she was walking towards Geda's Toyota Prius, which was supposedly parked in a "no-parking-zone."

In an official statement, The Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association also discussed the tragedy. They said that in the aftermath of Geda's death, it is crucial that riding apps like Uber and Lyft do more to ensure the safety of drivers.

The statement read:

“Seattle’s Uber and Lyft drivers are very concerned about their safety. How long will it take for the community and our local lawmakers to realize that the safety of drivers is the safety of riders?”

The death of Amare Geda was a shock to both Rideshare drivers and the Ethiopian American community. At a memorial service, Geda family representative Daniel Negash Ajema spoke about the victim:

“We are left not only with the deep sorrow of losing Amare, but we live with the trauma of losing him to such a violent and vicious murder. The trauma, pain, anger and powerlessness we feel today will never dissipate," Ajema said.

As stated in the GoFundMe page, Geda was a family man who left behind a wife and two children.