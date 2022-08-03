Who was Ronald Mouton Sr? Uber driver charged in alleged fatal road rage shooting of Houston pastor 

On Friday, 23-year-old Uber Driver DeShawn Longmire was charged with the June 24 murder of Ronald Mouton Sr., a renowned pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, Texas.

People News reported the killing was rooted in a road rage incident. Allegedly, Ronald Mouton Sr. and DeShawn Longmire were arguing while waiting at a stoplight in their vehicles. Authorities accused Longmire of firing at Mouton before driving away. The 58-year-old pastor died at the scene.

Keith Mouton @darealkmouton Will never understand how a murderer gets a bond smh Will never understand how a murderer gets a bond smh

On Friday, Houston authorities arrested DeShawn Longmire and officially indicted him for the murder charges on Friday. He is currently in police custody at Harris County Jail.

The shooting of Ronald Mouton Sr.

According to the arrest report, DeShawn Longmire was working for Uber in a black Honda sedan when he got into an argument with Ronald Mouton Sr. at a stoplight. Mouton, on the other hand, was in a white BMW. Neither man had passengers in their respective vehicles.

The arrest report also stated that neither man knew each other before the incident. Authorities believe that mid-argument, DeShawn Longmire produced a handgun and killed Ronald Mouton Sr., who crashed his car after he was shot.

"(Longmire) stretched his arm out of the driver window with a pistol in his hand."

Longmore is accused of then fleeing from the scene in his vehicle.

After the shooting, the suspect remained unidentified until Friday. During the search, Texas representative Sheila Jackson Lee and the Crime Stoppers of Houston released an official message to the public, stating that the person who could identify the shooter in Mouton's death would receive a reward.

The investigation revealed that Longmire had been in the area during the shooting, making him the primary suspect in the murder.

Houston Police @houstonpolice



More information here:



#hounews twitter.com/houstonpolice/… Houston Police @houstonpolice Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 6300 Gulf Freeway feeder S/B. Adult male deceased at the scene. S/B feeder will be closed for several hours. 202 Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 6300 Gulf Freeway feeder S/B. Adult male deceased at the scene. S/B feeder will be closed for several hours. 202 https://t.co/vWLsvCgDtY UPDATE: Suspect Deshawn Longmire, 23, is arrested and charged in the murder of Ronald Mouton.More information here: cityofhouston.news/update-suspect… UPDATE: Suspect Deshawn Longmire, 23, is arrested and charged in the murder of Ronald Mouton. More information here: cityofhouston.news/update-suspect…#hounews twitter.com/houstonpolice/… https://t.co/KFI7woLC5l

In her statement, Lee, who knew Mouton, described him as a dedicated pastor who had been with East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for 3 decades.

She said:

"(Ronald Mouton Sr.) was just an innocent man traveling on a road near his Church where he worked all the time."

In response to the incident, Mouton's family expressed sadness at his death.

In an official statement, they wrote:

"We are still grief-stricken over this senseless tragedy. We want the man who took his life to understand the seriousness of his crime. He took the life of a husband, a father."

It continued:

"Our confidence and hope is in the proficient work the of police. We also hope the work of the entire criminal justice system is done thoroughly and that justice is duly served."

Briana Conner @BrianaReports Deshawn Longmire is charged with felony murder in Rev. Dr. Mouton’s death Deshawn Longmire is charged with felony murder in Rev. Dr. Mouton’s death https://t.co/BADwT1UuYH

People News reported that DeShawn Longmire has not yet entered a plea. He is currently in Harris County Jail on a $500000 bond.

