What happened to Patrick Lyoya? Michigan officer charged with murder for shooting death of Black man

The Michigan cop who shot Patrick Lyoya will face a second-degree murder charge, said Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker, addressing a press conference on Thursday. The accused police officer, Christopher Schurr, shot Lyoya in the back of the head following an intense struggle recorded by a bystander.

Speaking about the elements of second-degree murder, the prosecutor said:

"The death was not justified or excused, for example, by self defense."

Upon conviction for second-degree murder, the accused will be sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole, Becker said. Meanwhile, defense lawyers have called the shooting "an unfortunate tragedy" and not a murder.

The killing of a black man by a white cop sparked outrage among people, with many taking to the streets demanding justice for Lyoya and harsh punishment for Schurr.

Patrick Lyoya's father demands justice for sone's death

On April 4, Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese black man, was asked to pull over because the license plate didn’t match the car. Moments later, a physical struggle ensued between Lyoya and Schurr. The duo wrestled on the ground in the rain for some time before Schurr fatally shot and killed Lyoya.

Schurr was sent on administrative leave following the shooting. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Schurr should be fired. However, the police officer is entitled to a hearing, and the city manager will decide.

Meanwhile, Becker's announcement regarding the second-degree charge received an overwhelming response. Lyoya's family lawyer Ben Crump stated that the murder charge was the right call and that Schurr must be held accountable.

CALL TO ACTIVISM @CalltoActivism



Who’s glad the officer will be held accountable? BREAKING: The officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, in the back of the head, will be CHARGED with second-degree murder.Who’s glad the officer will be held accountable? BREAKING: The officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, in the back of the head, will be CHARGED with second-degree murder. Who’s glad the officer will be held accountable? ✋

Becker also informed Patrick Lyoya’s parents about the charges and sent a letter translated into Swahili, their native language. Patrick Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, said he was pleased with the decision and said:

"We strongly believed there was no justice in America, until today. What I want is the final justice for my son."

Apparently, Schurr had turned himself in on Thursday and was due in court on Friday. His personnel file is pretty straightforward, with no complaints of excessive force. However, he has been lauded for busting and making arrests in cases related to the seizure of guns and drugs.

Commenting on what the murder charge means for the department, Winstrom said:

"This is going to be a difficult time for the police department. We’ll get through it."

Grand Rapids Police Chief says murder charge a difficult time for the department (Image via Getty Images)

Robert Womack, a Kent County commissioner who is black, has maintained that the video footage by the witness turned out to be critical in charging Schurr with murder. Even though the officer was wearing a body camera, the killing was not captured as it could have likely dislodged when the pair fell to the ground.

Don Salmon @dijoni Charge with murder. The officer who killed Patrick Lyoya. Grand Rapids Michigan. Charge with murder. The officer who killed Patrick Lyoya. Grand Rapids Michigan. https://t.co/F9GnfaBVct

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also addressed the situation separately.

"At the Department of the Attorney General, we understand the exceptional resources needed to evaluate police-involved shooting deaths and I commend Prosecutor Becker, his team and the Michigan State Police for the exhaustive review conducted these last two months."

She added:

"We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court."

Patrick Lyoya’s killing by an officer comes amidst the backdrop of the George Floyd case that led to national unrest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far