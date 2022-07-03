Azsia Johnson death: Former partner Isaac Argro charged in fatal shooting of NYC mother

Police announced on Friday, July 2, 2020, that a suspect had been detained on murder charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Azsia Johnson. On Wednesday, June 29, Johnson was tragically shot in Manhattan's Upper East Side when walking with her 3-month-old child in a stroller.

Rana Abdelhamid @RanaForCongress Azsia Johnson was only 20 when she was shot and murdered by an ex two nights ago. 2/3rds of women killed by an intimate partner are killed with a gun. This is why anti-gun violence work is gender justice work. Gender violence is the silent pandemic that we can no longer ignore. Azsia Johnson was only 20 when she was shot and murdered by an ex two nights ago. 2/3rds of women killed by an intimate partner are killed with a gun. This is why anti-gun violence work is gender justice work. Gender violence is the silent pandemic that we can no longer ignore. https://t.co/CzPEHsqvZN

The suspect has been identified as Isaac Argro (22), the alleged ex-boyfriend of Azsia Johnson and the father of the toddler. Isaac was apprehended on Friday, July 2, and taken to Manhattan's 19th Precinct.

Reportedly, the accused refused to speak to the investigators and asked for a lawyer. NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed in a tweet that Isaac has been detained, and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Commissioner Sewell @NYPDPC Isaac Argro, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in regard to the tragic shooting of Azsia Johnson on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. @NYPDDetectives continue to be relentless in their pursuit of justice. Isaac Argro, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in regard to the tragic shooting of Azsia Johnson on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. @NYPDDetectives continue to be relentless in their pursuit of justice. https://t.co/0wwD0tarxV

In an interview with The Post on Friday night, Johnson's mother, Lisa Desort, hailed Argro's capture and declared that "justice is being served." The distraught mother, however, also pointed out:

"But it won't bring my baby back. My baby is still in a cold box."

The murder suspect disregarded queries from reporters as he was transported from the precinct to the Manhattan Criminal Court. He declared that he was innocent as he went into Manhattan Central Booking.

Azsia Johnson was an alleged vicitim of domestic violence before her tragic murder

According to sources and relatives, Isaac Argro of Brooklyn was immediately on the radar of law officials due to claims of him molesting and stalking Azsia Johnson. In fact, Johnson had registered a complaint with the police on January 1, 2022, stating that her ex had abused her at his house in Jamaica, Queens, while she was six months pregnant with his child.

According to Lisa Desort, Azsia Johnson even temporarily relocated to an East Harlem domestic abuse shelter out of fear for her safety. However, Argro was able to find out where she was staying.

Steve Harrington's Contract Negotiator @CocoaMochaCrml My heart breaks for young mother, Azsia Johnson who had her life stolen last night. Praying for her two babies. My heart breaks for young mother, Azsia Johnson who had her life stolen last night. Praying for her two babies. https://t.co/zr31Eios9M

Reportedly, Johnson wanted their child to be on good terms with her father, so she planned to set up a meeting between them. Desort told sources:

"She was really depressed about her baby not having a father."

She recalled what Johnson used to say:

"Mommy, my baby's not gonna have a father, because of the way he is. If he would just change we could co-parent. But I'm even scared to let him keep her."

According to police and law enforcement officials, Azsia Johnson was shot in the head at close range on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street while she was on her way to see her ex, Argro.

Mark D. Levine @MarkLevineNYC Tonight we came together to mourn the loss of Azsia Johnson, murdered last night on E.95th St while pushing her daughter in a stroller. Azsia’s mother Lisa shared her unbearable pain.



We are united in demanding an end to the twin scourges of domestic violence and gun violence. Tonight we came together to mourn the loss of Azsia Johnson, murdered last night on E.95th St while pushing her daughter in a stroller. Azsia’s mother Lisa shared her unbearable pain.We are united in demanding an end to the twin scourges of domestic violence and gun violence. https://t.co/naFU4NPXBV

Desort claimed her daughter had felt uneasy about the meeting but decided to go through with it nevertheless. She had given Johnson the folllowing piece of advice:

"Gut is telling you don't, so don't...I really don't think you should deal with him at all."

Desort requested that the city and police take domestic violence cases more seriously at a candlelight vigil on Thursday, July 1, night. She has reportedly spoken with Mayor Eric Adams about becoming a spokesperson for domestic abuse victims.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far