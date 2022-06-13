Why did Cooper Noriega and Sabrina Quesada break up? Late TikTok star's ex-girlfriend shares emotional tribute 

The death of TikTok star Cooper Noriega shocked netizens worldwide. The 19-year-old was discovered unresponsive in a parking lot on Thursday, June 9. The cause of his death remains unknown. Since his death, popular influencers have taken to social media to mourn his death and pay tributes, including his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Quesada.

Sabrina “Sab” Quesada took to Instagram, penning a poignant tribute to Cooper Noriega. She included a black and white photo of Noriega smiling as well as several other photos and videos of the former couple exchanging kisses. She also included a text message in which he wrote:

“God has his angels around u. I feel greatness coming towards you.”

Captioning her Instagram tribute, she wrote:

“The light of my life, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me. I’m so sorry my love. May we meet again.”

Throughout their relationship, the former couple shared pictures of themselves together, which fans loved. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary last October. Commemorating the anniversary, Quesada wrote in the caption:

“Thank you for being my person, I got so incredibly lucky.”

Why did Cooper Noriega and Sabrina Quesada breakup?

The young internet stars began dating in October 2020. However, the couple’s relationship came under scrutiny after cheating rumors started floating around. The two remained in a relationship until the spring of 2022.

On April 21, 2022, Quesada took to her Instagram story announcing that she and Cooper Noriega had parted ways. The TikTok star claimed that neither of the parties had wronged each other. She asked fans to respect their need for privacy as they were to take the next step in their lives. She also requested their fans to not make any assumptions about their relationship. Sabrina Quesada wrote:

“Hi guys, me and Cooper are no longer together and would appreciate some privacy during this time. Neither of us did anything so please don’t make any assumptions. It was a mutual decision. We’re just young and sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want them to. I will love him forever and he will always be my best friend. Thank you guys for everything.”

Cooper Noriega never publicly commented on their breakup.

Hours before his passing, Noriega shared a cryptic video on Instagram and TikTok with a text that read:

“Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af. or dis j me.”

The public figure was candid with his followers about his mental health struggles in the past. Days before his death, Noriega created a Discord server for fans who needed a safe space to talk about their mental health.

Noriega also shared an image that described his Discord channel. Sharing the image, he wrote:

“I've been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that's crazy but that's the life I've been dealt would like to use the influence I've been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

Since his passing, friends and fans have been swarming social media with tribute messages.

