Overland Park crash: 17-year-old boy dies after truck slams into nine vehicles in Kansas

A horrific multi-vehicle car crash in Overland Park killed a 17-year-old driver. The crash, which took place on Wednesday, July 27, at around 6.45 am local time and involved around nine vehicles, saw the teen sustaining severe injuries in the crash. However, he later succumbed to his injuries. The busy street in Overland Park was closed down shortly after the fatal crash.

As it is now, authorities are currently investigating the crash. While they did not initially reveal the name of the teen driver, he was later identified as Will Ensley. According to Overland Park Police spokesperson John Lacy, he hasn’t seen such a horrible crash in the 30 years of his life.

Law enforcement officials are also talking to the public and asking if anybody has seen the accident take place or if they know anything about it. The busy street where the accident took place opened on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday evening saw a horrific crash taking place on Metcalf Avenue, which is south of College Boulevard. According to Overland Park police, a truck hit the back of the teen driver’s car. The 17-year-old teen has been identified as Will Ensley, who was a rising senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

The car then hit another vehicle, and eventually, a chain reaction was formed. Police spokesman John Lacy spoke to another driver who was at the front of the intersection at 115th and Metcalf. Lacy said:

“He said there was a red light, and he said he heard different pops, and then all of a sudden, he was struck from the back.”

He added:

“Life is in front of your, and I don’t know what high school he attended, but right now I would say, ‘Prayers for that family and what they’re going through.’”

Lacy further mentioned that he has never seen such a horrific crash in his entire service life of 30 years, stating:

“Well at this time, I believe that our traffic safety unit will be investigating this further. It’s still under investigation. We’re also asking the public, if they saw the accident or they know anything, to contact the Overland Park Police Department.”

Authorities investigated the site, but they could not find instances of anybody else getting injured. The 17-year-old teen has been the only casualty in the multi-car crash. They also shut down Metcalf Avenue until afternoon on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the crash or have seen it happen. They are also trying to discover the cause of the horrific crash, and are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

The tragic incident at Overland Park happened just a couple of days after a deadly crash took place in Southeast Portland on July 20. The crash happened as a result of two cars that got involved in a race. The tragic crash killed three people, including 55-year-old Julie Skeen and 18-year-old twin sisters Hannah Fetters and Grace Fetters. The twins were in a BMW that was racing with a Subaru Impreza.