What did Brian Mann do? Alabama chiropractor who tried poisoning wife freed on bond

34-year-old Brian Mann allegedly tried to kill his estranged wife, Hannah Pettey by poisoning her. Brian works as a chiropractor in Alabama, and the couple was supposedly going through a divorce. According to several court documents, Mann made his wife Hannah “unwillingly ingest particles of lead.”

The Alabama chiropractor was charged with the attempted murder of his wife. Brian Mann reportedly wanted to slowly poison Hannah to death. He was alleged to have given her pills claiming that they were good for her health, however, they supposedly had traces of lead. The pills were given to Hannah in the summer of 2021 and she continued to ingest them until the end of the year.

As a result of the alleged lead poisoning, Bran Mann’s wife Hannah was admitted to the hospital in January 2022, and she spent about two months there. Brian was taken into custody in September 2022.

Brian Mann gave Hannah pills with lead and claimed they would "strengthen her immune system"

34-year-old Brian Mann of Hartselle was arrested in September 2022, for allegedly poisoning his wife using particles of lead back in 2021. He was charged with the attempted murder of his wife. 24-year-old Hannah Pettey was reported to have spent two months at the University of Alabama Birmingham hospital as she recovered from the alleged lead poisoning. She filed for divorce just a few days after she was released from the hospital.

Brian allegedly gave pills to his wife and told her that they “would strengthen her immune system.” The same has been confirmed by Pettey’s attorney as well. The chiropractor was granted a release on a bond of $500,000, so he could pay child support and alimony to Hannah and their children.

He was then required to give up his passport. After failing to do the same, Brian Mann was taken into custody again. The New York Post reported that Brian’s passport has still not been surrendered to the authorities.

After Brian’s arrest in September, his father filed an affidavit stating:

“It is my belief that Brian is not a flight risk. He has had quite a bit of his life and resources invested in Morgan County, Alabama, and it is my belief that it is his intention to stay in Morgan County, Alabama, throughout the duration of these proceedings.”

Judge Charles Elliott, who released Brian Mann, added that he was at a “crossroads” in the case. Elliott mentioned that the longer Brian stayed in prison, Hannah and their children would not get financial support from him. According to court documents, the Hartselle resident is currently $8,000 behind on his expenditure. It has also been confirmed that the couple's divorce proceedings are being put on hold.

According to a complaint filed by Pettey:

“[Brian Mann] perpetrated acts of assault upon her person… by intentionally causing her to unwittingly ingest particles of lead.”

Attorneys representing Brian requested a reduction in the bond value from $500,000 to $250,000, however, it was denied. His legal representatives also claimed that his passport was flagged and Brian Mann couldn’t use it even if he still possessed it.

Brian and Hannah have been married for around five years and have two children together.

Alabama chiropractor to stay behind bars from 4 pm on Fridays to 8 am on Mondays

Despite the release, several restrictions have been imposed on Brian. He is not allowed to leave his residence before 8 am or after 6 pm local time.

He also has to serve jail time from 4 pm on Fridays to 8 am on Mondays. Apart from these restrictions, Brian Mann has to have an ankle monitor on and is prohibited from contacting Hannah or consuming alcohol. Mann also has to go through frequent drug screenings.

Investigators allegedly discovered that Mann was holding five life insurance policies that would be payable on his wife’s demise. He would also get collective benefits worth $1.3 million. Brian allegedly had applied for two more policies worth $1.5 million, which would also be payable on Hannah’s death, however, they were rejected.

Mann was being held at the Morgan County Jail. Judge Elliott was unwilling to release Brian Mann but noted that his release was necessary for his wife and their children’s financial condition.

Apart from attempted murder, Brian Mann also faces charges of malpractice in a separate lawsuit. In November 2020, he was alleged to have injured a patient and caused her extreme back pain and inability to walk. The case is currently ongoing, and authorities will share more details soon.

