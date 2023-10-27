What did Nicholas Scarborough do? Oklahoma man arrested over stabbing grandmother to death

30-year-old Nicholas Scarborough was arrested on October 24, for allegedly killing his grandmother and attacking his wheelchair-bound dad as well. The father was reportedly stabbed about 20 times by Scarborough. The same has been confirmed by a post uploaded on Facebook by Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. The suspect's father is currently in a critical state.

The victim who died has been identified as Dorothy Newton, and Nicholas' father has been identified as Daniel Scarborough. Bodycam footage has been obtained that captured the suspect putting his hands in the air after police spotted him trying to escape the alleged crime site.

Oklahoma man, Nicholas Scarborough has been accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother as she made a 911 call, on Tuesday

Police made a horrific discovery on Tuesday, October 24, at about 8 p.m. local time, after they arrived at a house in the 19400 block of South 345th East Avenue in the Redbird area. 79-year-old Dorothy Newton was found dead with some fatal stab wounds. Along with her, a man identified as Daniel Scarborough was found injured and was in a critical state.

Sheriff Chris Elliott said,

"Our dispatch... they didn't know they were interviewing a dying person and they got a lot of information out of her."

A bodycam footage capturing Nicholas Scarborough's arrest has been released as well. He was seen putting his arms in the air, shortly before he charged at the responding officers. This prompted the officers to use a stun gun on Nicholas and finally take him into custody. As mentioned before, he was first seen by the cops in the process of fleeing the scene.

Law&Crime reported that Dorothy had first called the emergency services at 911 before she was brutally stabbed to death. Later, Nicholas Scarborough turned at his father and stabbed him multiple times. Sheriff Chris Elliot told KOTV:

"These were good people. They tried and tried to raise Nicholas Scarborough to be a good person and he was just never going to be that."

The suspect faces several charges including both murder and attempted murder

In the footage, the suspect has been commanded by the officers to cooperate with them. The 30-year-old man currently faces multiple charges including murder in the first degree, attempted murder, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest. According to Elliot, the suspect possibly stabbed his father in "a fit of rage." He has further described the alleged crime to be horrific.

Authorities said;

"The suspect fought both deputies until a taser was utilized to bring the suspect into custody without injury to the suspect or deputies."

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the suspect is a member of the Native American tribe. Hence, the FBI will be the leading agency in the case, while the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide assistance as and when required. News outlets have tried to reach out to the sheriff's office for a comment, however, no response has been received.