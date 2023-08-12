What happened to Dr. Brigitte Curtis? Son arrested as Texas child psychiatrist fatally stabbed at home

63-year-old child psychiatrist, Dr. Brigitte Curtis, was allegedly stabbed to death by her son. On Thursday, August 10, authorities arrived at Curtis' house and discovered the doctor's lifeless body, which had several injuries. She was pronounced dead at the site and the community has been mourning her tragic death.

The suspect, 24-year-old Peter Martinelli, the son of the victim, was arrested on the same day and was charged with murder in connection to Brigitte Curtis' death. He has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. A bond of $500,000 has also been issued in Peter's name. Authorities mentioned that Brigitte Curtis' son fled the scene, but was taken into custody shortly after.

Child psychiatrist, Brigitte Curtis' son has been accused of killing his mother and faces murder charges

On Thursday, August 10, at, around 7:08 pm local time, authorities arrived at a residence in the 4500 block of 20th Street. The responding officers arrived at the scene of the crime after they received a call about alleged domestic disturbance, as per Law&Crime.

Upon their arrival, cops discovered Brigitte Curtis' son, Peter in the driveway, running down an alley, and then entering the house. The 63-year-old child psychiatrist was then discovered in the backyard. She had allegedly severe stab injuries and was declared dead at the site.

"Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Martinelli attacked Curtis while she was in the front yard stabbing her multiple times," officials said.

A witness spoke to the investigators and revealed that Peter attacked his mom when she was in the front yard. He was allegedly "making overhead strikes with a weapon." The witness further stated that Curtis fell on the ground, but, her son continued the attack her.

Another witness claimed that shortly after the assault, the suspect was seen using a water hose to spray his mother. According to the witness, the suspect allegedly then dragged her to the other end of the house. When authorities found her, she had a "large gash on her neck."

Law enforcement officials said that the suspect fled, but was soon arrested and charged with murder. When they found him, he appeared to have had blood on him.

Curtis had over 30 years of work experience

Curtis was working as a doctor at StarCare Specialty Health System at the time of her death. StarCare, a Lubbock-based institution issued a statement regarding the tragic death of the child psychiatrist and said:

"StarCare is grieved to learn of the tragic passing of our long-term friend and colleague, Dr. Brigitte Curtis. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to the many people who were so positively impacted by her. Please keep the Curtis family, Team StarCare and Dr. Curtis’ patients in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Curtis graduated from the University of Colorado back in 1987. She had been working in the medical field for about 35 long years.

Officials are yet to reveal the chain of events that led to Brigitte Curtis being stabbed and the investigation is currently underway.