What did Zhi Alan Cheng do? Charges explored as Queens doctor is accused of violating multiple women 

Zhi Alan Cheng, a 33-year-old Queens doctor was arrested on Monday, August 7, for allegedly abusing six women, many of whom were reportedly patients. According to CBS, the doctor has been accused of r*ping three women in his New York apartment and abusing three other patients in the hospital where he was employed.

He has been charged with recording instances of abuse where he inappropriately touched the patients. Authorities suspect that many of the victims were drugged before being exploited.

Trigger warning: This article concerns an abuse investigation. Readers' discretion is advised.

The hospital is accused of ignoring complaints about the suspect (Image via New York-Presbyterian Well Corner Medical Center)

In an official statement, Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz, described the disgraced New York City doctor as a serial predator. Authorities suspect that he may also be responsible for abusing multiple other victims outside of New York, such as places in San Francisco, Thailand, and Las Vegas.

As per New York Post, on Monday, Zhi Alan Cheng was arraigned on 10 counts of predatory s*xual assault, seven counts of s*xual abuse, four counts of assault, and three counts of r*pe.

The alleged modus operandi of Zhi Alan Cheng

Authorities suspect that from 2021 to 2022, Zhi Alan Cheng allegedly abused several women at home and at the workplace. Court documents indicate that while working as a gastroenterologist at New York Presbyterian, Cheng may have used liquid anesthesia to sedate at least three patients.

The news of Cheng's arrest was widely shared on social media, with many accounts, like @HakHinton, posting about the incident.

AtlPartyCrasher @AtlPartyCrasher ️ @HakHinton Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, a gastroenterologist at New York Presbyterian Queens, was initially arrested in December after his girlfriend claimed the doctor knocked her unconscious at his Astoria apartment using a surgical mask stuffed with cotton balls soaked in an unknown liquid.

Attorney Melinda Katz said that due to the use of drugs, several victims did not know they had been assaulted until authorities reached out to them:

"It's always difficult when you find anyone is a victim. It is always difficult to find out after the fact. You know, some might have known, some might have had a feeling, some had no Idea."

In separate instances, Cheng is said to have recorded himself as he touched the unconscious women, whose ages ranged from 19 to 47. The New York Post reported a 19-year-old victim had earlier filed a complaint with the hospital, but the issue was never pursued further.

Cheng's ploy was reportedly discovered after a woman known to the accused predator claimed last year that he had knocked her unconscious. The victim, whose name remains undisclosed, said that he sedated her with an unknown liquid. She claimed that when she woke up, she searched the apartment and discovered footage of several women being assaulted, including her.

In December 2022, Zhi Alan Cheng was arrested and fired from his job at New York Presbyterian. After the termination, the hospital released an official statement condemning Cheng's alleged actions. However, the hospital spokesperson did not acknowledge the allegation that they had ignored at least one past complaint.

The statement read:

“As caregivers, we are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of our patients – it is a sacred trust. The crimes committed by this individual are heinous, despicable, and a fundamental betrayal of our mission and our patients’ trust. We are appalled and deeply saddened by what these victims and their families have endured.”

Authorities said that the case remains under investigation, and Zhi Alan Cheng may face further charges in the future.