In its upcoming episode, Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death is scheduled to revisit the story of disgraced neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, who was dubbed Dr. Death after his crimes were exposed to the world. Scheduled for a rerun this Thursday, December 1, 2022, the episode is titled Do No Harm, and airs at 7 pm ET on ID.

The synopsis reads:

"Surgical patients fall victim to Christopher Duntsch, a monster with a scalpel and a medical degree."

Dr. Christopher Duntsch frequently performed surgery while under the influence of cocaine and LSD, gravely injuring the majority of his patients, and in two cases, killing them. Between 2011 and 2013, he performed botched surgeries on 31 out of 38 patients in the Dallas region, who experienced excruciating pain, numbness, and even paralysis, while two were sent straight to their death beds.

Duntsch, who was eventually indicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault, was tried and found guilty. In 2017, the doctor was sentenced to life in prison. Sources state that he is currently serving time at the O. B. Ellis Unit in Huntsville, Texas, and will likely be eligible for parole in 2045.

Everything about "Dr. Death" Christopher Duntsch and his journey as a surgeon

Born in April 1971, Christopher Duntsch grew up with three siblings in a wealthy Memphis, Tennessee, neighborhood. His mother taught at a public school, while his father served as a missionary and physical therapist. He graduated from the University of Memphis with a bachelor's degree and obtained his medical and doctorate degrees from the University of Tennessee Health Center.

Duntsch was admitted to the exclusive Alpha Omega Medical Honor Society owing to his exceptional performance in medical school. He went on to complete his surgical residency at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, where he studied general surgery for a year and neurosurgery for five years. Duntsch effectively handled two labs during this period and raised millions of dollars in grant money.

It was later revealed that he was reportedly accused of abusing cocaine during his fourth year of residency, and even had to complete an impaired physician's program before being allowed to resume his practice. Moreover, Christopher finished his residency having assisted in less than 100 operations, which was not even close to the expected standard, but had the ideal resume for a surgeon.

In 2010, Christopher moved to Dallas, Texas, and started working as a minimally invasive spine surgeon, a job he was able to secure, in part, due to the many medical publications and stem-cell research to his name. His co-workers, however, believed he had an arrogant personality and was smug rather than confident.

Christopher Duntsch conducted several botched surgeries, killing at least two patients

Later, when several of Christopher Duntsch's patients were badly hurt, and two of them even reportedly died, his true abilities came to light. He resigned before he could be fired from the establishment, which prevented his reports from being sent to the National Practitioner Data Bank for any warning signs.

Shortly after, Dallas Medical Center offered him a temporary position, but fired him within a week after one of his patients died and another was gravely maimed. Again, he wasn't reported this time either, although they believed he was working under the influence. The Methodist Hospital informed authorities about his background when he applied for a job, but he continued practicing.

Gradually, after facing intense pressure from his former co-workers and patients who suffered gravely at his hands, in June 2013, the State Board suspended Duntsch's medical license because he posed a danger to the public. By December of that year, his license was permanently suspended.

Christopher was arrested in June 2015 and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and one count of causing harm to an elderly person.

About a year later, he was put on trial, and witnesses from his previous employers testified against him, proving that his actions were deliberate. Christopher claimed that he wasn't aware of his failures until he heard the experts discuss them with the jury, pinning the blame on the hospitals. A jury found him guilty based on a 2011 incriminating email, in which he wrote,

"I am ready to leave the love and kindness and goodness and patience that I mix with everything else that I am and become a cold blooded killer."

Christopher Duntsch is currently serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole by 2045.

