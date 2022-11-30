ID's Murder in the Heartland: How did Charlene Puffenbarger die?

Murder in the Heartland, the highly arresting and top-rated true crime documentary series on Investigation Discovery, is all set to explore and investigate the murder of Charlene Puffenbarger in the third episode of season 5. The episode airs on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9 PM ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery (ID).

The bone-chilling episode has been titled, Toddlers Terrible Tale. The official synopsis for the brand new episode of Murder in the Heartland, as per Investigation Discovery, reads:

"In the small town of Twinsburg, Ohio, Charlene Puffenbarger's 3-year-old son is the only witness to her brutal murder; as investigators continue to follow every tip that comes in, an unexpected source leads them to the killer."

Charlene Puffenbarger's tragic murder case dates back to 1992. Puffenbarger was murdered in cold blood at her house in Twinsburg Township.

Since the news of the new episode of Murder in the Heartland, chronicling the Charlene Puffenbarger murder case, was released, viewers of the true-crime series have been quite curious to know what happened to Puffenbarger.

Learn all about the brutal murder of Charlene Puffenbarger, before Murder in the Heartland season 5 episode 3 arrives on Investigation Discovery

Who was Charlene Puffenbarger?

A still of Charlene Puffenbarger (Image Via Akron Beacon Journal)

Charlene Puffenbarger, originally named Charlene Kay Puffenbarger, was a 26-year-old woman who lost her life in 1992. She was born on August 16, 1965, and belonged to Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, in the United States.

She was born to Phyllis (Sharp) Puffenbarger and Charles Kenneth Puffenbarger, and had two siblings named Kenny and Terry. Her father Charles passed away a year after Charlene's demise. Charlene also had two sons named Derrek and Dustin and used to reside with them in her apartment in Twinsburg Township, Summit County, in Ohio, U.S.

What happened to Charlene Puffenbarger?

A still of Willard McCarley (Image Via Akron Beacon Journal)

Reportedly, on January 22, 1992, Charlene Puffenbarger's life and bright future were cut short after she was murdered by her former boyfriend Willard McCarley. Charlene's fatally injured dead body was discovered in her Twinsburg apartment. Murder in the Heartland will zoom in on the key details of the case.

According to police reports, Puffenbarger's body had multiple defensive wounds on both her hands and scalp lacerations as well as a leather strap wrapped around her neck. Reportedly, she was beaten, strangled, and thereafter brutally suffocated to death by a leather strap around her neck.

During the murder, Puffenbarger's two sons were present at the apartment, and one of them, who was just three years of age at the time, reportedly witnessed the bone-chilling incident. So far, the boy has testified in two of the three murder trials for his mother's death.

David Nethers @DrNethers Akron jury convicts Willard McCarley a third time in 1992 murder of Charlene Puffenbarger Akron jury convicts Willard McCarley a third time in 1992 murder of Charlene Puffenbarger https://t.co/0c6AtFRvID

DNA samples found on the leather belt, used as the murder weapon, led the authorities to arrest Puffenbarger's former boyfriend Willard McCarley. The first trial for the murder of Charlene Puffenbarger was held in 2005, and the second trial was held in 2007. In both trials, McCarley was found guilty.

A third trial was held in 2017, and McCarley was again found guilty of the aggravated murder of Puffenbarger.

Don't forget to watch the third episode of Murder in the Heartland season 5, tilted Toddlers Terrible Tale, which airs this Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9 PM ET, on ID.

