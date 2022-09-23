What role did Ryan Grantham play in Diary of a Wimpy Kid? Character explored as actor is sentenced to life in prison for killing his mom

Actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison on charges of shooting his mother Barbara Waite. Graham pleaded 'guilty' to second-degree murder in March 2020.

The verdict was announced by Vancouver's British Columbia Supreme Court. According to Canada's CBC, Grantham cannot apply for parole for atleast 14 years. Justice Kathleen Ker mentioned statements from Barbara's loved ones, including Grantham's sister. Ker stated that his saving grace was that he knew the commited crime and did not go on a spree.

President Kamala’s Hand (Again) @myronjclifton Oh wow. Never watched this show. Ryan Grantham from the tv show Riverdale sentenced to life in prison for murder- he killed his mom Oh wow. Never watched this show. Ryan Grantham from the tv show Riverdale sentenced to life in prison for murder- he killed his mom 😦 https://t.co/DWVCTeuuj5

Annusaki @Annusaki1 Hollywood teen actor Ryan Grantham murdered mother in 2020 sentenced to life imprisonment Hollywood teen actor Ryan Grantham murdered mother in 2020 sentenced to life imprisonment https://t.co/ZA8xOBDdbw

Ker spoke about Grantham's mental health issues, revealing that he was suffering from a few problems before the incident and was also watching violent footage online. He is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment in prison and has reportedly improved a lot. His attorney Chris Johnson said that Grantham was not shocked by the punishment. According to Johnson,

"I think he anticipated what the judge gave him as a sentence. I think he's pretty apprehensive about the whole thing. He's a fairly tiny person, and to go to the prison system, I'm sure it's a daunting and scary thought for him."

Considering Grantham's size, Ker recommended that he should not be sent to a maximum security prison.

Ryan Grantham has starred in Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Ryan Grantham is well-known for his performance in Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Image via tadfundotnet/Twitter)

Ryan Grantham portrayed the role of Rodney James in Diary of a Wimpy Kid. His character participates in the school play The Wizard of Oz.

As the casting process begins, James attempts to grab the role of Tin Man but fails to do so. He is then asked to play the role of Shrub since there are already a lot of kids in the play and the school has begun to create new roles to fill the empty spaces.

Rodney James then discovers how to sneak a video game inside his costume and starts using it to pass the time during rehearsals since he has nothing to do except sit on the stage. Archie Kelly then falls over him and chips his tooth since he could not use his arms to prevent his fall. The school then allows him and the other tree actors carve out arm holes.

However, James gets stage fright before the show, causing the production to be delayed by 30 minutes. His mother carries him since he won't budge and although he portrays bush, he becomes a part of the tree scene during the play.

Ryan Grantham killing his mother and his mental issues

Ryan Grantham had shot his mother in the head while she was playing piano. He was 21 years old at the time. He practiced the killing and recorded videos along with footage capturing the hours after the crime, where he confessed to the murder and showed off his mother's dead body.

He reportedly had planned to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March 2020 after killing his mother, and had loaded his car with guns, ammunition, Molotov cocktails, camping supplies, and a map with directions to Trudeau's residence. However, he turned himself in.

Psychiatric reports by crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly show that Ryan Grantham was suffering from clinical depression before the crime. According to reports, he felt an urge to commit violence and kill himself and decided to kill his mother so that she could not witness the violence he wanted to commit. Reportedly, Grantham's sister found their mother on April 1, while also adding that her mother was battling cancer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far