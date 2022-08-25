Murder in the Heartland: Why did Liz Syperda's estranged husband kill her and where is he now? 

In 2018, Michael "Mike" Syperda was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife, Liz Syperda, whose body was never found. ID's Murder in the Heartland will dig into the case of Liz Syperda from 22 years ago.

Syperda mysteriously disappeared and was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband, who was only recently convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

That was the case up until a judge from the Iowa Court of Appeals, Mary Tabor, overturned his conviction for first-degree murder and ordered that he be sentenced for second-degree murder instead in 2020.

The judge claimed that the state's previous conviction without a body, weapon, and crime scene failed to prove Syperda's intent to kill his estranged wife.

However, Donna Forshee, the victim's mother, asserted that her daughter had relocated from California to Iowa with Michael Syperda and that she believes he was angry with Liz's intentions to return to California.

Shocking revelations and witness statements during the 2018 trial told a different story, one in which Michael was abusive towards and obsessed with the 22-year-old.

Read further to learn more about Liz Syperda's case.

Michael Syperda's abusive and controlling behavior towards his young wife Liz Syperda raised suspicions

When Liz Syperda mysteriously disappeared from the apartment she shared with Sara Beckman in July 2002, her estranged husband steadfastly resisted cooperating with investigators. A further piece of evidence he neglected to explain was the discovery of the victim's beloved ring, which she seldom removed.

The case, which once went cold due to the absence of a body, was reopened in hopes of bringing Liz's alleged killer to justice. In May 2018, Michael was put on trial for the murder of his estranged wife, with the prosecution depending on witness testimony because there was no body.

Liz's friend Harper Tracey was acquainted with the pair before their marriage. She recalled that Elizabeth had stopped by her house asking for accommodation sometime in the winter of 1997 through 1998. Tracey reported that Elizabeth had bruises on her body and marks on her neck.

Tracey stated that Michael was hostile and that Elizabeth was terrified of him. She added that Michael had threatened to kill Liz and publicize her indecent pictures and recordings. But after she left the city with Michael, Tracey lost contact with her.

Another friend, Shannon Gerber, mentioned that Elizabeth spent a while at her apartment in June of 2000 in California while she was there to see her family.

Gerber claimed that Michael made frequent phone calls. She even overheard Michael threatening to kill Liz, her family, Shannon, and her son during a phone call. Michael insisted that she come back to Mount Pleasant with him.

Afterwards, Michael's former friend Jarrod Krabill stated that he remembered Michael mentioning to him that Liz stayed at his place until 5 am on July 17, 2000.

A subsequent reduced sentence and Liz Syperda's alleged killer's current whereabouts

Michael went with a bench trial, and his defense argued that there was no physical evidence linking him to the killing of Liz Syperda. Despite this, the judge was under the impression that he had murdered his estranged wife and disposed of her body within six hours time, while also stating that the alleged murder was planned.

Michael was convicted of first-degree murder in June 2018 at the age of 58. He was given a life sentence without the chance of parole a few months later.

The judge's verdict and sentence for first-degree murder were reversed by an Iowa court in September 2020, and he was resentenced with a reduced prison-term. The court found that the prosecution failed to prove that the crime had been committed deliberately.

Iowa Court of Appeals judge Mary Tabor reportedly stated in her 30-page ruling that:

"Because the state offered no proof how Michael killed Elizabeth, it did not link his intent to kill with any given act. With no physical evidence and no confession, we don't know if Michael's expressed intent to kill Elizabeth coincided with a premeditated act."

Tabor added:

"Perhaps Michael took her life 'in a spur-of-the-moment act' or because he 'panicked' or acted in 'the anger of the moment.' Those scenarios would justify a verdict of only second-degree murder."

Michael was therefore given the suggested sentence of 50 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Liz Syperda, with the option of probation after 30 years. He remains detained at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, Lee County.



