Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death - What happened the night Lisa Reeves was attacked by estranged husband Randy Gwatheny?

Season 4 of Investigation Discovery's Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death will take up the story of Lisa Reeves and her ex-husband Randy Gwatheny in the upcoming episode that will be aired on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death is an unscripted series that documents how an incident impacts the associates of the victims and law enforcement themselves.

Titled Devil in Disguise, the upcoming episode of Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death is set to follow Lisa and Randy's marriage, their subsequent divorce, Randy's attack on Lisa's family in February 2007, and his conviction in 2009.

On February 13, 2007, Randy visited his estranged wife, Lisa, at the latter's parents' house in Lee County, Arkansas. Following a heated argument with his wife, which turned physical, and after Lisa's mother's intervention to pacify Randy, the ex-husband took out a rifle and shot his mother-in-law in the head. He went on to kill Lisa's grandparents before leaving her brother critically injured.

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Lisa Reeves' estranged husband Randy Gwathney gunned down her family

Lisa and Randy were described by their neighbors as a "normal couple." However, the couple reportedly separated in 2001, but were not divorced. In February 2007, Randy arrived at Lisa's family rural home in Palestine, Lee County, Arkansas. According to Arkansas Online, Lisa's relatives said that Randy could have used the spare key that he knew Lisa kept inside her car to get into her house.

It is unclear if the couple was undergoing a divorce at the time due to varying statements.

Relatives claimed that Lisa was about to file for divorce. Police could not find any relevant paperwork from the courthouses in either Lee County or St. Francis County.

On February 13, 2007, Randy visited Lisa at her home, where she lived with her mother Sylvia Reeves, and grandparents James Oliver and Evelyn Elise. After Lisa and Randy got into an argument seemingly over money, followed by the latter hitting his ex-wife, Sylvia intervened and tried to pacify Randy. She then warned Randy, a former member of the armed forces, to leave her daughter.

Things got ugly when Randy started hitting Sylvia, while Lisa escaped the scuffle to seek help. It was only after she ran away inside to grab her phone that she heard gunshots. Lisa barricaded herself in her grandparents' room and escaped out the bedroom window towards her brother's house next door.

Although Lisa had not witnessed the deaths of her grandparents, the police found James Oliver's body on top of Sylvia's, which seemed like he was trying to save his daughter but to no avail. Lisa's grandmother, Evelyn, was also shot in the head. It was later disclosed that she was a patient of Alzheimer's disease.

How did Lisa Reeves contact the police? What happened after?

After escaping her house, Lisa ran towards her brother Travis Reeves' house, which was located in the same vicinity, and contacted 911. She informed Travis of what transpired, who went out with his own gun to check what happened. Travis' wife Nicole and their two young kids remained inside.

Sylvia Elise's grave

A gun fight between Randy and Travis ensued. Meanwhile, police officer Tracy Jackson arrived at the scene. Randy shot Travis five times before firing multiple bullets at the police officer's car. Jackson's windshield shattered, which left him injured. Although he was able to get away, his car died midway.

While Randy was showering bullets on Travis and Jackson, Lisa said that she ran back to her house to check on her mother and grandparents. Lisa lost her father in 2006, and lost the majority of her family a year later.

What happened after the police arrived?

The police team arrived later to find Travis and Jackson critically injured but alive. They also found the bodies of Sylvia, James Oliver, and Evelyn Elise. They were able to track and nab Randy a few hours later with the help of withdrawals that he made from an ATM.

Randy was later convicted of three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, and sentenced to life without parole plus 40 years in the November 2009 trial.

Now, Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death will take up Lisa's story of loss and horror in its upcoming episode.

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death episode 5 will air on Investigation Discovery on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

