5 key things to know about Tracey Gardner-Tetso's disappearance

Tracey Gardner-Tetso, a 32-year-old Baltimore County woman, went missing under mysterious circumstances in March 2005.

The authorities eventually went on to prove that her husband, Dennis Tetso, was guilty of the alleged homicide, without any physical evidence. Tracey's case saw one of the first convictions in the county without a body.

Gardner vanished in 2005 after failing to get home from a rock concert. Her vehicle, which was sitting in a parking lot off of Ritchie Highway, was the only piece of evidence available at the time.

The case went unsolved for nearly five years until Tetso was eventually linked to the disappearance and convicted guilty of her alleged murder.

On Sunday, September 4, Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death will revisit the disappearance and alleged murder of Tracey Gardner-Tetso in its upcoming episode titled No Body. The official synopsis reads:

"In 2005, a woman fails to show up at a Motley Crue concert and is never seen again; to this day, her friends and family wait for her killer to visit her secret grave."

Here are five key details one needs to know about Gardner's disappearance and alleged murder.

1) Tracey was to attend a Motley Crue concert the day she vanished

On March 6, 2005, Tracey Gardner-Tetso was reportedly supposed to attend a Motley Crue concert in Washington, but failed to meet her friends at the venue.

The day after she disappeared, a missing report was filed. Later, the band joined the search for the woman from Baltimore County when she mysteriously vanished. But she was never found.

2) Tracey Gardner-Tetso's husband filed a missing report

According to sources, it was her husband, Dennis Tetso, who filed a missing report the next day. Dawn Spadaro, one of the victim's good friends, alleged that Tetso called her the next day to inform her that Tracey was missing.

3) She was murdered in a crime of passion

According to the prosecution, Tracey's husband allegedly murdered her because he was enraged that she was having an affair and was ready to divorce him. The day she disappeared, she was on her way to a concert with her alleged lover. They ruled it as a crime of passion.

During the trial, recordings of the couple's fights were played in court along with many of her friends testifying about her husband's shady behavior.

Robin Payne, one of Tracey's colleagues, reported that her husband would often call her from work. He said:

"Because he was, like, watching her. And I did payroll. So he would call and ask me a few times what time she clocked out the night before."

Additionally, her friend Spadaro mentioned that she "was not happy in the marriage."

Moreover, her supervisor at work, Monika Barilla, stated:

"Tracey couldn't go anywhere without [Dennis] constantly calling her, asking where is she, who is she with, where is she going to be, how long is she going to be there. I know one time we went out to dinner and he was constantly calling."

Barilla added:

"She would get really upset, which I don't blame her, you know. It wasn't just after things were breaking up, it was from the beginning."

4) First piece of evidence was discovered five years after her disappearance

Tracey Gardner-Tetso's case went unsolved for almost five years and investigators only found a lead when one of the detectives involved in the case realized that Tracey Gardner-Tetso's TransAm had just one key fob, which Tetso had reportedly delivered to investigators.

Additionally, surveillance video captured him using the key fob after ditching Gardner's car in a parking spot off Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. He later reported that the car was stolen.

5) Tracey Gardner-Tetso's body was never found

Although Tracey's husband Dennis Tetso was charged and convicted of her murder, her body was never found, making the case one of Baltimore County's first to have a murder conviction without a body. Regardless, Tetso maintained his innocence until the very end.

He received a 30-year jail term with the exception of 18 years suspended. He was supposed to be let out on positive conduct in November 2022, but was reportedly released a year earlier than the expected date.

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death airs on ID this Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Edited by Prem Deshpande